Since graduating from Lewis-Palmer High School in 2017, Michaela Putnicki has been on a wild ride that has seen her commit to or enroll in five different colleges. She plans on the University of Delaware being her last.
“At the end of the day this is my own life and everything I do is my own personal decision,” said Putnicki, who will play for the school’s volleyball team. “I feel I still have something left.”
If all goes according to plan, she will be Delaware’s starting outside hitter this fall.
“Until you live your life you don’t get a true understanding of what you want,” Putnicki told The Tribune before leaving for the Blue Hen State earlier this month. “I think Delaware will be a great fit for me. I like the coaches. I like the team. I’m trying to keep an open mind.”
Putnicki, 21, began her prep career in the fall of 2013 at Castle View High School in Castle Rock. A starting outside hitter, she was second on the team in kills that season while helping the Sabercats to the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Putnicki, who competed for Monument-based Colorado Juniors in the off-season, transferred to Lewis-Palmer the next fall. She joined a Rangers’ team that was fresh off the 2013 4A state championship. The 2014 Lewis-Palmer squad repeated and was ranked No. 1 in the nation in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25.
In her senior year at Lewis-Palmer, Putnicki gained national acclaim for her volleyball skills while she helped the Rangers to another state title. She was named the 2016 Gatorade Colorado Volleyball Player of the Year and the 2016-17 Colorado Sportswoman of the Year for Volleyball.
In November 2016, Putnicki signed her national letter of intent with the University of Virginia. But Putnicki never enrolled there.
After the Cavaliers’ coach was “dismissed,” Putnicki was granted a release from her letter of intent. In the spring of 2017 she signed with powerhouse Penn State. But her time in Happy Valley was disappointing. “I didn’t fit into the culture at Penn State,” Putnicki said.
Putnicki played in just three matches and had six kills while helping the Nittany Lions to the Final Four. At the semester’s end she left the school and enrolled at Wichita State, where she played spring ball for Wichita State in 2018. However, after enduring injuries and discontent with her Kansas surroundings, Putnicki made a decision that radically altered her plans.
“Wichita State was not challenging me academically,” Putnicki said. “I transferred to Colorado State and had no intention of ever playing volleyball again.”
For the next two years, Putnicki focused only on her studies, taking up to 18 units each semester as she worked toward her degree. In May, she graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s in organization and innovation management.
But she got the bug to play volleyball again.
“I hired a third party to help me find a program and Delaware turned out to be the perfect fit,” Putnicki said.
Last November, she announced she would be playing for the Blue Hens in the fall of 2020 while pursuing a master’s in international business. She enters Delaware as a redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining.
Three of Putnicki’s former teammates believe she will excel on the court.
“Michaela has always been a hard worker and a great athlete,” said Kess Krutsinger, who plays outside hitter for Southern Mississippi. “Volleyball is like riding a bike. The first few practices will be a little tough for ‘Put,’ but I have no double she’ll get back into it.”
Aleyna Kennel, a starting libero/defensive specialist for Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., played three seasons with Putnicki in high school. “Michaela has had a unique and incredible experience,” Kennel said. “To be able to get back on the court and receive an offer from a D-I school is amazing. I believe her experience with college volleyball has helped her and given her more volleyball wisdom.”
Putnicki’s younger sister, Riley, played two seasons with her at Lewis-Palmer. Riley is now a setter for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Last year, UMBC played Delaware in a non-conference match.
“That would be so great if we played against each other this year,” Riley said. “I could be on the receiving end on a few of her hits. I love playing with her and against her.
“She’s very brave. She knows what she wants. And she’s decisive. People who know what they want are willing to sacrifice anything.”
Michaela Putnicki is strong. She won’t let her critics distract her.
“I try to keep an open mind,” she said. “At the end of the day it’s about getting an education. If I can enjoy playing volleyball along the way that’s great.”