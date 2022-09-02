Lewis-Palmer is still learning what type of team it has.
Coach Dustin Tupper is leading a group with talent, and still a few kinks left to iron out. Thursday's 43-19 home football win over Coronado showed, that even when things aren't perfect, the Rangers have enough in the tank to be a winning team.
Junior tailback Luke Debeor exited with a left leg injury after a standout first half that included a touchdown, but sophomore Jayden Pagano came in and scored two of his own. Junior quarterback Kenton Kenley added three rushing touchdowns to lead the way, and the miscues that killed the team in last week's loss to Discovery Canyon were largely avoided.
Now, it's about building on the first win of the young season.
"We don't know quite what we are, but we know we're talented," Tupper said. "After letting last week slip, you could feel the sideline getting tight tonight. But as long as our defense plays like that, we'll be just fine."
Junior Evan Westfall took the stress from the young team and put it away himself.
On fourth down, with his team clinging to a one-point, third-quarter lead despite turnovers, he read a screen pass and intercepted it, taking the Rangers all the way into the Coronado red zone.
Lewis-Palmer’s Evan Westfall reads the screen and picks it off on 4th and 2 with a huge return #copreps pic.twitter.com/TrBIp4Pt7Q— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) September 2, 2022
On the ensuing drive, Lewis-Palmer fumbled on a handoff.
Instead of letting the mistake turn to an avalanche, like last week, the Rangers stood tall on defense to force a Cougar punt attempt inside their own five-yard-line. The snap sailed over quarterback, and punter, Jaxon Gutowski's head for a safety.
From then on, the Rangers outscored the visitors, 27-6.
"I just told our guys to calm down and flip the field," Kenley said. "The emotions kept us in this game and allowed us to have a short memory. It's a team and I don't have to put it on my shoulders, everyone plays hard."
The rushing attack put up all six of the Lewis-Palmer touchdowns.
On multiple fourth downs, the Rangers converted. The first scoring drive, alone, saw them convert two third-and-longs and a fourth down.
The team is coming together, and allowing the talent to take center stage, instead of turnovers. As it builds, Tupper knows what his team can be.
Pagano sets the sights even higher — his team's status as a work-in-progress not being a concern.
"We're not done yet, and this is just the beginning — we're a really good team," Pagano said. "I want to see us in the playoffs in a few months."
The next chapter of this year's team may be its hardest. A showdown with crosstown rival, Palmer Ridge.
