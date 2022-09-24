Judging by the crowd size and noise, Falcon high school's football team entered Friday 4-0 not 0-4.
Students and parents packed the bleachers at Falcon high Friday night and reveled in every "Falcon First Down" as their team captured their first win of the season in a 20-14 victory over Lewis-Palmer.
It wasn't without drama.
Junior receiver Ashton Littrell caught a pass from quarterback Carter Thorp, broke a tackle and scored with five seconds remaining in the game. The score capped off a game-winning drive after Lewis-Palmer tied the game off a rush from junior Will Piton late.
"We actually changed up the route, we changed it to a skinny post and I saw something special and I hit it," Thorp said of the game-winning score. "He was open, he caught it and made a great play, man. We're excited we just had some fun."
Thorp had another would be game winner earlier in the fourth quarter when he pulled off a long touchdown run that would have put his team up 21-7, but the play was called back on a hold. The Rangers responded immediately getting the stop that led to the Piton score.
"I just told my teammates, 'Hey, good blocking, let's do it again. It's all good, I just told them let's get it,'" Thorp said.
He scored the game's second touchdown, another lengthy outside run. It was Falcon's answer to the Rangers, who scored first off a passing touchdown to senior tight end Luke Delange from quarterback Kenton Kenley. Falcon sophomore Gabriel McFarland scored on a 50-yard run to put the home team up 14-7 to start the second half.
Falcon head coach Josh Flores said his team is coming along and learning how to win games.
"Right, wrong or indifferent, kids have to be taught how to win and I've always told kids all along you learn more about yourself when you lose than you ever do winning. ... Winning makes the Monday practices trough Thursday work, and the kids understand I've got to put in time to get better," Flores said.
Flores said the parents and the Falcon community turn out to see the kids grow on and off the field regardless of the end result of a particular game.
"Roots run deep and some of these guys have been here a while," he said. "Families are invested in this community and this is home. ... People do complain. They complain when you win, they complain when you lose, it's the nature of this game, but kids and parents behind them is the one thing that we'll always have, even if we went 0-10."