After Longmont shooting guard Conner Dickey gave his team a 3-point advantage with around a minute left to play, Lewis-Palmer head coach Bill Benton could have called a timeout but trusted his team.

It's hard to blame him. The Rangers came back from eight points down at the half and six points down at the end of the third quarter to put victory within reach in the waning moments of their 5A Sweet 16 home playoff game. Unfortunately for Benton and Lewis-Palmer, the Trojans held firm and scored a pair of layups to close out the defending state champions 53-48 on Saturday night.

But beyond wins and losses, it's that trust that matters for Benton.

"This game was symbolic of our season, had numerous chances to be able to roll over, they never rolled over. They just had that fight, they had that drive to them and that's what our season was," Benton said. "They had earned our trust to be able to come make plays on their own. I'm excited for them that that's the growth of this team, that they trusted each other, they had the trust of our coaches and a great way to finish the season in that regard, obviously not on the scoreboard."

That growth and the experience will mold players like freshman Jonas Miller, who scored the game's first points on a layup off a feed from senior Eli Robinson and finished with eight points. But for Lewis-Palmer's seniors there's finality.

Robinson, who has signed to play at the Air Force Academy, hugged each teammate as they walked out of the locker room. The 6-feet-6-inch forward joined Lewis-Palmer for just the past two years, but had an emotional response to walking off the court clad in Rangers' orange for the final time.

"We definitely planned on winning tonight and it just hit me right away that's my last game," he said. "It just hurts, it just stings. I've only been here two years and it flew by. There's a lot of ups and downs, a lot of hard practices. But you just gotta cherish it, love your team and play for each other."

Robinson was a big reason Lewis-Palmer was able to mount two comebacks in the second half. He made pair of baskets to begin the third quarter and stifled Longmont's offensive production in the paint, making it almost impossible for the Trojans to put up clean shots for easy baskets. He finished with 14 points

Longmont weathered the storm with strong shooting from the 3-point line. The Trojans started off cold shooting from three, but made seven 3-pointers over the course of the evening.

Saturday night was the latest chapter in a thrilling series of postseason matches between Lewis-Palmer and Longmont, including a pair of back-to-back state championship games in 2018 and 2019, the teams splitting the pair.

"If you look at our two programs, they mirror each other. (Trojans' coach Jeff Kloster's) about the right things on and off the floor, has great young men on and off the floor. I think we model it very similarly," Benton said.

"Everybody in the state knows who Longmont is. Everybody in the state knows who Lewis-Palmer is. And this won't be their last time making a run and knowing our guys that are coming through this program it won't be ours either."

Contact the writer: hugh.johnson@gazette.com