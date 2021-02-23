The Lewis-Palmer High School girls’ basketball team lost to Pine Creek 53-46 in a Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference game on Feb. 9 in a battle of extreme runs.
The Rangers trailed 16-4 after the first quarter and 29-14 at halftime.
The third quarter was all Lewis-Palmer as it outscored the Eagles 17-1 to take a 31-30 lead.
The Rangers’ biggest lead was 34-32 early in the fourth quarter. Pine Creek went on another run of its own and pulled away.
Three Lewis-Palmer players scored in double figures: sophomore Emma Jones (14 points), junior Griffin Greenwood (13 points, 11 rebounds) and senior Riley Enget (11 points).
Chipping in with eight points and seven rebounds was senior Anna Poe.
The Rangers remain in contention for a postseason berth. Through Feb. 17, they were 5-4 overall and 3-3 in league action.