Despite the raucous cheers, Millsap kept his cool.
The large, black pig was faced with “kissing” two D-38 principals in Monument on May 6. A gymnasium full of cheering students at Lewis-Palmer Elementary were asked to lower their volume so the ceremony could proceed. Millsap was having some trouble concentrating. The principals held a biscuit treat in their mouths, leaned down and let Millsap — from the “barn door” of a painted backdrop on the stage in the gym — take it from them into his mouth.
The kissing event was spearheaded by parent Karen Heater, Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) Box Tops Chair, as a motivator for students to compete to bring in the most box tops as a fundraiser, part of the nationwide Box Tops for Education program (boxtops4education.com). Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Lake elementaries collected almost 10,000 box tops. Hundreds of food and home-care products feature the small, pink “Box Tops for Education” logo, which can be torn off and turned in to schools. Box tops are worth 10 cents each and are redeemable for cash, which, according to PTO vice president Kim Okerson, in an announcement to students, would be used for “fun things.” Box Tops for Education mails checks out to schools in December and April. Angie Waldron’s kindergarten class won for collecting the most box tops of any class and was awarded a hot chocolate recess for their achievement, eliciting fist pumps and shrieks of happiness from the children.
Excitement was running high that morning already around the school even before the shenanigans in the gym. Teachers were welcomed up the front steps of the school for appreciation day by a circus-themed gauntlet of students and parents waving metallic streamers while the song “The Greatest Show” blasted from a portable loudspeaker.
During preparations, Heater instructed volunteer students to be ready with the drums for when “the eagle lands.” Parent Rachel Morin was the school’s mascot, an eagle, wearing a fuzzy black-and-white suit and oversized, yellow plastic sunglasses. She flapped madly across the front of the gym during announcements. “I’m not sure my kids have ever seen my dancing,” she said, practicing a few exuberant moves before the assembly.
When Lewis-Palmer Elementary School Principal Jenny Day took the microphone before her “kiss” with Millsap, she said she was “Actually kind of nervous, I don’t know how it’ll go ... .”
Day went on to say that as schools and communities, we all want to be there for each other, so she was going to kiss a pig along with her colleague, fellow principal and friend, Palmer Lake Elementary School Principal Peggy Griebenow, though Lewis-Palmer with its larger student body had won the competition. Both schools surpassed their box top goals.
Millsap, the “smart and well-socialized” pig, according to Tommy Neal, co-owner of Millsap, along with his wife, Adrian, arrived at the school on a leash and did a quick rehearsal on stage before the main event. His long, thin tail whipped in circles as Adrian led him in a few warm-ups with treats, including “sit.” Tommy said the pig is becoming something of a local celebrity, making the rounds of charity events, including two recently at the YMCA for Healthy Kids Day and at Garden of the Gods.
The Neals welcomed Millsap as part of their household when Adrian’s 21-year-old cat died and the couple were considering a new pet. They happened upon a photo of a pig and cat together and discussed what good pets pigs were supposed to be, then decided to try one out. First, they came home with a rescue pig, but wanted it to have a companion, since pigs are herd animals; that’s where Millsap came into the picture.