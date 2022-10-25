MONUMENT • Lewis-Palmer High School Drama Club opens its 2022-2023 season this weekend with its production of Disney’s “Newsies The Musical.”
Shows are at 7 p.m., Oct. 27-29, with a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 29 at the school in Monument.
In this musical production, set in New York City, homeless newsboy Jack “Cowboy” Kelly makes friends with two new paperboys to the trade, a pair of brothers David and Les Jacobs. When publisher Joseph Pulitzer sets new rules which make it more difficult for the young “Newsies” to earn an income, the staff of street news sales kids decide to go on strike. With sympathy to their struggle, journalist Bryan Denton provides tips on public relations as the newspaper boys’ battle takes hold of the city.
“Newsies The Musical” was based on the 1992 musical film of the same name and was inspired by the newsboys strike of 1899 in New York City. The production’s music was written by Alan Menkin, with lyrics by Jack Feldman, and the book was written by Harvey Fierstein. The musical made its Broadway debut in 2012 where it played more than 1,000 shows prior to touring.
LPHS educator Kris Lilley said after sifting through the student submission ideas for the fall musical production, she met with band director Tom Chapman and choir director Madeline Smith to see what would be a great choice for for the Lewis-Palmer campus and the Tri-Lakes community.
“The music and story of Disney’s ‘Newsies the Musical’ looked like an exciting challenge,” Lilley said. “The characters, the conflicts and the historical lens of the time period have been inspiring to research.”
Lilley said students had researched the time period for the accuracy of the costumes and the props. They have learned about the treatment of workers during the industrial revolution in both English III, Theatre Tech and U.S. History.
“This musical gives a voice to connecting facts to fiction,” she said.
Hannah Turner, a junior at LPHS and a member of the cast and crew, is in her third show with LPHS drama and is a featured dancer. She said throughout the rehearsal process, she has learned it really does take all people in the company, cast and crew, to turn out a successful show.
“We need everyone to be there, focused and ready to work, to make the most of each rehearsal,” Turner said. “I have also found that the theatre environment creates super strong bonds, and everyone cares a lot about each other.”
Turner said studying the material involved with the “Newsies” production has helped reinforce the idea that it is always important to stand up for what a person believes in and fight back against corrupt organizations.
“It also showed me that young people do have the power to resist unfair treatment and deserve to be respected,” she said.
Lilley said the largest challenges of the “Newsies production” have been, when working with a large cast and crew, keeping everyone healthy. As the number of rehearsals before the curtain rises on opening night, the production has a group of 75 students all seeking to remain healthy so they can participate.
In addition, the LPHS production of “Newsies the Musical” becomes special by involving a few of the school’s educators, staff and School District 38 superintendent Dr. KC Somers in the show.
Tickets for the production are $10 plus a small service fee and are available online at bit.ly/3sir94Z.