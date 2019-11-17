By Danny Summers
Lewis-Palmer’s most recent volleyball victory over crosstown rival Palmer Ridge was its sweetest yet.
The Rangers downed the Bears in five sets last Saturday at the Denver Coliseum to win their fourth consecutive — and sixth in the last seven seasons — Class 4A state championship. In the process, the team improved its all-time record against the Bears to 9-0.
“You probably don’t need a whole lot of extra incentive when you’re playing in a state championship, but it is nice that we beat Palmer Ridge,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Wade Baxter.
Lewis-Palmer has played in eight consecutive state finals, losing in 2012 and 2015 to Cheyenne Mountain.
Lewis-Palmer (21-8), the No. 3 seed in the 12-team state tournament, lost the first set to the Bears (21-9) but roared back to win the next two. But Palmer Ridge won the fourth set to force a fifth and deciding game to 15 points. The Rangers won that 15-9, thus setting off a wild celebration.
At the center was Lewis-Palmer senior Gianna Bartalo, who capped her incredible prep career by being a starter on four state title teams.
“Everybody contributed this season, but without Gianna I’m not sure we would be in this position,” Baxter said. “Her will to win and to push the other girls was evident all season long.”
Senior outside hitter Danielle Norman was the only other Ranger back from last season with any significant varsity experience.
Baxter is 3-for-3 in state title matches since taking over as the position from Susan Odenbaugh in 2017. He was an assistant with the program since 2005. Baxter conceded that this latest championship came with many twists and turns.
“Back in August it wasn’t a given that we would be in this position,” he said. “We lost a lot of experienced players from those three previous state championship teams. But as the season went along you could see this team come together and gain confidence. It was more than just Gianna and Danielle.”
Baxter pointed to a tough non-league schedule against mostly 5A opponents, and his own Pikes Peak Athletic Conference, as being key reasons for the Rangers’ growth.
Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge were joined in the state semifinals by fellow PPAC rival Cheyenne Mountain. Coronado, from the Metro League, was the other team. The Cougars defeated Discovery Canyon, also of the PPAC, to reach the semis.
Palmer Ridge, the No. 9 seed in the tournament, was seeking its first-ever state volleyball championship. The Bears rolled to the finals by defeating No. 8 Discovery Canyon, No. 1 Pueblo County, No. 5 Coronado and No. 10 Cheyenne Mountain.
Discovery Canyon put up a valor fight to almost reach the championship round. After losing to Palmer Ridge last Thursday morning, the Thunder dropped into the consolation bracket, where it defeated No. 7 Erie and No. 12 D’Evelyn before losing to Coronado.