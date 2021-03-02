MONUMENT • Although feedback from Lewis-Palmer School District D-38 families indicates an overall desire to return to 100% in-person learning, the narrative reveals something less confident.
At its Feb. 22 meeting, the D-38 Board of Education heard from Lori Benton, the district’s executive director of learning services, with a report on the family feedback regarding the district’s return to in-person learning at the secondary levels.
A survey was sent to families with students at the secondary levels to gauge if they would prefer a return to 100% in-person learning or if they would rather retain a synchronous learning model. Benton said although a large number of families indicated they would want to move into in-person learning, after digging into the comments of the survey, many respondents commented that the hybrid learning model was working.
The largest concern appeared to be over the inevitable quarantines that could result from in-person learning and the unpredictability which came with it. The feedback showed a concern for the risk of returning to the in-person model too fast and too soon, Benton said, and some students even expressed having anxiety about it.
“The data itself looks one way, but the feedback from families alludes to something different,” Benton said.
Board President Chris Taylor said the board has also received email feedback and the most compelling argument came from students, mostly seniors, who are fearful of contact tracing being a distraction from their learning.
“We receive the same comments and in multitude,” Taylor said. “I appreciate a senior who tells us that hybrid is working for me. I only have a couple months left of school. Why would I want to risk that by changing it.”
However, Taylor said based on other comments, it’s obvious some students feel they should be in school and are struggling otherwise.
Benton also presented grade comparisons from the secondary levels, noting grades received at the end of 2019 and 2020, to examine what difference the COVID-19 pandemic has had on academic success. She said the district started looking at grade distribution data and it was determined some students were starting to struggle between the first couple weeks of school last year to fall.
“The distribution is stretched a little bit, but in terms of the student failure rate, they are not much higher than 2019,” Benton said of the high school level.
Benton said fall of last year was when the district had to make shifts in the instructional model. Overall, she said, based on the data of the grade difference, she felt the hybrid model has been “incredibly successful.”
“It’s been a heavy lift by our teachers and our staff,” she said. “I see very stable grade data especially in those core academic requirements for graduation.”
District Superintendent KC Somers said it’s hard to draw a sweeping generalization from the data.
During Somers’ report, he said development of the Grace Best Facility Master Plan is underway with its steering committee holding two of its planned five meetings between Feb. 3 and 17. There are 42 stakeholders on the committee including parents, staff, students and at-large community members, and there have been three facilitated tours of Grace Best conducted for the committee.
In addition, there has been a comprehensive overview of facility conditions and the committee has received feedback on prioritizing the needs for the building, he said. The committee is also refining its community survey. For the committee’s next steps, a community dialogue for the plan was scheduled for March 2 and a community-wide survey is planned for March 8-19. The Board of Education will have a comprehensive update during its April 6 work session.
The Schneider Electric Partnership’s investment grade audit is approximately 30% progressed. Schneider Electric has performed site visits and collected data including stakeholder and staff interviews which has produced a present scope matrix to include upgrading lighting to LED, and building automation controls, HVAC upgrades and other solutions including security vestibules at sites where there is a need.
Somers said in early March there should be a communications plan and there should be an updated scope and pricing by March 31. An audit update will be presented to the board also at its April 6 work session.
“I think you’ll be pleased to see the progress that has been involved,” Somers said.
Somers said the board would be looking at a point of decision on recommendations made by Schneider Electric by about May or June.
Additionally, Somers reported among the principal searches for Lewis-Palmer Elementary School and Palmer Ridge High School are underway. In addition, a replacement for Shanna Seelye, the district chief financial officer, has been posted.
Seelye will be finishing up the rest of the year in a remote setting. Formation of advisory teams on those positions and applicant screening and site-based interviews are in progress. Finalist interviews with Somers are expected to happen in early March, and formal recommendation for hire is set for the March 15 board meeting.
Among board recognitions, D-38’s Career and Technical Education Coordinator Jessica McAllister was given recognition for recently receiving the Colorado Association for Career and Technical Administrators 2021 Emerging Leader honor. Benton introduced McAllister for special recognition by the board.
CACTA is the state professional association for administrators in McAllister’s field, and since 1917 has been the largest state organization supporting Colorado career and technical educators to prepare students for career and life success. The organization’s members include teachers, administrators, teacher educators, career counselors, teacher candidates, business partners and other career tech professionals.