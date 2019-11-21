In what has become an annual event, the Lewis-Palmer High School volleyball team was celebrated during an all-school assembly Thursday.
The Rangers were honored for winning the Class 4A state championship Nov. 16 at the Denver Coliseum. It was the fourth consecutive for the program, sixth in seven seasons, and ninth overall since 1993.
“This is a testament to how much effort the girls put into this season,” said Lewis-Palmer senior captain and libero Gianna Bartalo, who will play for the University of Denver next season. “We talked about how it’s going to take a lot of work and dedication. They put their minds to it and they got the job done.”
Bartalo was carrying the state championship trophy as the team marched into a packed gymnasium with Queen's “We are the Champions” playing over the loudspeaker. Senior Mikaela Moffett was carrying the championship banner.
The Rangers went 21-9 this season, capping off their incredible run by defeating crosstown rival Palmer Ridge in five sets in the championship game.
The Rangers advanced to the finals by roaring back from a two-set deficit against Coronado in the semis.
Lewis-Palmer’s other team captain was senior outside hitter Danielle Norman. Rangers’ coach Wade Baxter gave Norman and Bartalo the authority to lead the young team.
“We still wanted to get better every single day,” said Norman, who was third in the state in kills with 387 and will play for Johns Hopkins next season. “That’s what made us a great team in the end. No matter how much each girl got better they would look to us and say, ‘How was my timing? Was that block closed?’ Even until the last game.”
The rest of the Rangers’ team consisted of seniors Ally DeLange, Alexis Williams, Peyton Burnett, Annika Hankenson, Maggie Masters and Michaela Recker, junior Kalai Hamlin, sophomores Kaitlynn Bird, Riley Colson and Hope Esposito, and freshman Amaya Speller.
“It was so surreal when we actually won,” said Masters, who had 115 kills while playing 97 of a possible 99 sets. “Looking back at the beginning of the season at the very first practice we all looked at each other and said, ‘Oh no, this is going to be rough.’
“But it got so much better, and Dani and G were just encouraging. They led us and encouraged us and told us, ‘You guys are going to be fine.’”
Lewis-Palmer has one of the most celebrated programs in state history. Its nine state championships are tied for fourth all-time behind Platte Valley (14), Fowler (13), and Merino (10). The Rangers have the most large-schools (4A-5A) state championships. Lewis-Palmer also won state championships in 1993, 2001 and 2002.
Lewis-Palmer has played in the last eight state championship games, finishing runners-up in 2012 and 2015. The Rangers were also state runners-up in 2000 and 2009. They were state semifinalists in 1995, 1997, 2003 and 2008.
“This team can totally do it again next season,” Norman said. “I’m a huge believer in positive talk, and that’s why we did it this year. If they believe in themselves they can do it again.”