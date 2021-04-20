The Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge boys’ soccer teams renewed their rivalry on April 14 with the Rangers earning a 2-1 Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference victory at Don Breese Stadium.
Lewis-Palmer won the Monument Derby with two second-half goals for a 5A/4A PPAC victory.
The Rangers improved to 7-2, while Palmer Ridge dropped to 4-5.
Lewis-Palmer won for the seventh time in eight matches. Its losses have been to Pine Creek (1-0 in the season opener on March 24) and Liberty (2-0 on April 7).