The Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball team’s 33-game winning streak ended on Dec. 17 at the hands of Liberty with a 63-52 home loss.
The Rangers (5-1) led just once, 9-8 late in the first quarter, and trailed by as many as 17 points in the third as the Lancers (2-4) used a stifling 1-2-2 defense to limit Lewis-Palmer’s effectiveness.
“This makes us realize we have to come out with the first punch and not underestimate teams,” said Lewis-Palmer junior Eddie Speller Jr., who leads the team in points (13.3) and rebounds (6.7) per game this season. “In the future, we need to do a better job of overcoming the times when things aren’t going our way.”
The Rangers and Liberty have played annually since the 2012-13 season and the series is tied at 4-4.
Lewis-Palmer, the defending Class 4A state champion, had won 46 of 47 games heading into its Liberty matchup. The team’s last loss was in the 2018 state championship game to Longmont.
Lewis-Palmer’s last regular-season loss was on Jan. 24, 2018, when it fell to crosstown rival Palmer Ridge. Four days earlier, Liberty defeated the Rangers.
“This has become a nice rivalry and the games are always competitive,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Benton.
“Liberty played well tonight and we didn’t play as well as we would have liked. They didn’t give us great looks, but we missed more layups and that kind of stuff than we normally do.”
The Rangers have just three returning lettermen — no starters — back from last year’s 28-0 team. The returners are Speller, junior Colin Westfall and senior Kyle Berry.
“This program has a great tradition and we know we have the bullseye on our back and we have to come prepared every night,” Speller said. “We have to keep grinding and we have to keep competing.
“There’s more than one team coming for our heads. We have to come out with a lot of energy every night.”
Lewis-Palmer has been the top all-around program in the state since the 2008-09 season. The Rangers have won three state titles during that time and lost in the finals two other times. They advanced to the semifinals four other times.
“We didn’t win a state championship tonight and we didn’t lose a state championship,” Benton said. “Our focus has to remain our next game. That is always the most important game of the season.”
Despite the loss, Lewis-Palmer was still ranked the No. 1 team in the state by MaxPreps among all classifications.
“We have to prove we are the No. 1 team every night,” said Westfall, who is averaging 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists per game. “We have to take every game one at a time. We don’t mess with the rankings. We have to come out and throw that big punch every night.”
The Rangers return from Christmas break and have a busy schedule that includes non-league games against at Pueblo East, Chaparral and Falcon. Lewis-Palmer opens Pikes Peak Athletic Conference action Jan. 13 at home against Discovery Canyon.