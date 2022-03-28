Cam Lowe has “it.”
The single word could mean any number of things for Lewis-Palmer’s standout senior — his ability to pass up stats for the greater good; a leadership acumen which came in handy multiple times or even his talent on the court.
For the Rangers, it meant a 4A state title. It meant that a program which had gone three years without a title now has a brighter outlook moving forward, even as Lowe heads to the Air Force Academy.
And now, it means Lowe was selected by Tribune sister paper The Gazette as boys’ basketball Peak Performer of the Year.
The aforementioned commitment to be a Falcon next year played a big role this season — it wasn’t by accident, either.
“It was about the ability to play stress free,” Lowe said. “I told myself I wanted to commit before the season. I didn’t want to have to worry about what schools are in the stands.
“Being able to have peace of mind that I’m going somewhere, I was able to just focus on winning.”
Lowe’s club team, too, played a role. He plays for the Pluto prospect team and was given an insight into winning basketball. While most use club or AAU basketball as a way to shine for scouts, he was able to use additional seasons to hone an all-around game.
Being able to score, assist or rebound on any given possession is what Lowe views as a good basketball player. Across the playoffs, he did just that.
In every playoff win, Lowe had multiple assists and posted double-digit rebounds twice while averaging 24 points across five games. He racked up 38 points in the 4A semifinal against Pueblo Central.
Coach Bill Benton said it all year: If Lowe was simply trying to rack up stats, he could’ve averaged 30 points. Him not doing that is why the Rangers’ season ended as champions.
“His talent has been evident since he was a freshman,” Benton said. “Going through last year and having some of the responsibility he had as a junior, you started to see him grow.
“At the start of our offseason, he put it on his shoulders to make everyone, including himself, better. Making teammates better is a critical trait, especially with him going to play at the next level.”
Lowe doesn’t credit himself, he credits the school’s culture. Lewis-Palmer has won four titles since 2012 and created a program which embraces a selfless mindset.
Rather than go against the trend, Lowe found ways to enhance it.
He yelled at teammates to keep shooting. He strayed from taking on unneeded stress and allowed his teammates to grow.
By the end of the year, sophomore Cohen Edmonson was lighting up the scoreboard against Falcon. Junior Eli Robinson led the team in scoring in the title game against Pueblo South — the list goes on.
The final box score from the year showed four Rangers with double-digit scoring averages — an extreme rarity in the state’s basketball scene.
“A good basketball player can contribute in any way,” Lowe said. “Some players, they’re good but won’t do the dirty work to get wins. You have to outwork people and do the not-so-great stuff to win.
“There were times where I could’ve gone and gotten better numbers. But I always wanted what was best for the team and I think it showed at the end.”
Basketball’s new culture of stacking stats, instead of wins, didn’t take over Lowe’s mindset.
His current and future programs couldn’t be happier.
Contact the writer: luke.zahlmann@gazette.com