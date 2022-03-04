Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Benton loves senior Cameron Lowe.
The immediate response would be, "Well, duh." But he doesn't just garner admiration through Lowe's scoring average — rather, he does it by the points his senior could score but chooses not to in favor of the team.
In the Rangers' 89-58 win over Falcon in the Sweet 16 of the CHSAA 4A boys' basketball playoffs, Lowe did just that. The beneficiary, this time, was sophomore Cohen Edmondson.
"Cam could average 26 or 27 a night," Benton said. "The fact that he trusts his teammates and the fact he doesn't try to get that — it allows his teammates to play with freedom.
"You want to try and shut him down? You'll have to stop everyone else. We're not a one-dimensional team."
Thanks to Edmondson's early shooting streak, the hosts jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first four minutes. His 19 points in the game aided Lowe's team-high 26 and senior Brady Jones' 20.
From the moment the Rangers went up double digits, the game didn't get closer than a 20-point margin the final three quarters.
"I just locked in before the game. Being on varsity last year helped me a lot," Edmondson said. "Both seniors scoring a bunch really opens me up and they trust me to shoot it."
As the defense shifted to alter Edmondson's roll, Jones was able to find success. Lowe was right alongside as the three seemingly switched off scoring most of the contest.
Despite being paired up against one of the area's best in Falcon senior, Mason Black, Lowe didn't try to go punch for punch.
"I don't think I put much pressure on myself, it's just another game," Lowe said. "Mason is a great player. But it's just another challenge. Every team will bring a new challenge and I just want to succeed by playing my game."
Depth is what Benton thinks puts his team in a dangerous position for opposing teams.
Coming into the game, Edmondson was the team's fourth leading scorer by average (9.9). In turn, he was left open to operate, just like the other two starters alongside Jones and Lowe.
"We have so many good kids and that's what makes this group special and dangerous," Benton said. "If someone holds one of our guys under their average, we're not doomed. The other guys will step up with their opportunity."
A possible rivalry matchup in the Great 8 was thwarted by Longmont. It beat Palmer Ridge, 58-48 after trailing the Bears at halftime.
The Trojans will bring an element Falcon wasn't able to: size. Multiple players on the roster are over 6-foot-5 and will be able to counter the size Lowe and Jones bring.
The biggest area of improvement for Benton isn't overnight growth spurts, it's being on the same page.
"Communication is huge," Benton said. "It's a great atmosphere and it's loud, so we had a few breakdowns in what we were trying to get in to. I think that led to a couple of easy looks for Falcon."
The Lewis-Palmer vs. Longmont game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday in Monument.
