It sounds cliché, but to players and coaches from the Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball team, the most important game of the season is whichever one is scheduled that day.
Perhaps that’s why the Rangers are undefeated — and seemingly the best team in the state, among all classifications.
The team drove its point home again on Jan. 23 when they dismantled a very talented Cheyenne Mountain bunch, 96-61, by sticking to their game plan and executing with near precision.
The Rangers led by 22 at halftime and by as many as 39 late in the fourth quarter.
“This win gives us confidence, but we trust in our system, and we all know we’re capable of doing (what we did against Cheyenne) when we play the right way,” said Lewis-Palmer senior guard Matthew Ragsdale. “Going forward, we have to keep doing things right and playing our game, no matter who we play.”
The Rangers (15-0, 7-0 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference) solidified their No. 1 status in the RPI standings, and in doing so made No. 4 Cheyenne Mountain (12-3, 4-2) leave the gymnasium shaking its head.
“We got our butts kicked, and that’s probably the last time that’s going to happen,” said Cheyenne Mountain senior Nicholas Bassett. “Tomorrow’s practice is going to be twice as hard as it’s going to be all week. We’re not going to put up with this stuff again.”
The matchup between Lewis-Palmer senior Joel Scott and Indians junior Javonte Johnson drew attention from quite a few in the stands. Scott, a 6-foot-6 swingman averaging 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds, got the better of Johnson by scoring a game-high 24 points.
Johnson, also a 6-6 swingman, scored 15 points, down nearly 11 from his season average.
“Coach (Elgin Fitzgerald) said to let Joel shoot as much as he wanted, but keep him out of the post,” Johnson said. “But he was able to get in the post, and that hurt us.”
As much of a factor as Scott was, it was Lewis-Palmer’s balance on offense that helped everything fall into place for the Rangers. Senior forward Ethan Forrester scored 21 points (one short of his career-high), while seniors Noah Baca and Ragsdale added 18 and 15 points, respectively.
Forrester insisted it was not a statement game for the Rangers.
“It was just another game. Next one up. Most important. Not more than any other game,” said Forrester, who scored seven of Lewis-Palmer’s first 11 points in the first quarter. “At this point of the season, we’re getting stronger and better every game. (Players) 1 to 12 are all doing their jobs, which is great.”
The 6-2 Baca, arguably the best defender on the team, showed his versatility on offense by throwing down a thunderous dunk and draining a long 3-pointer in the first quarter alone.
“That’s what I do,” Baca said with a smile.
He added that the Rangers can’t let up as the season moves along.
“We have to keep playing at our high level and keep getting better every day.”