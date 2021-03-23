Lewis-Palmer’s basketball season ended on March 16 with a 61-50 home loss to Mead in the Great 8 round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Two hours later, Rangers coach Bill Benton and his staff finally left the building. But with much less fanfare than Elvis ever did.
“We talked about what are the biggest things we have to do looking forward,” Benton said.
Looking forward now means that Benton and Co. will spend the next eight months preparing for the 2021-22 season on the hardwood. It starts with club ball in April and May, followed by high school summer ball in June. Then it’s back to club ball in July before taking the month of August off and then beginning offseason workouts at school in September.
“We have great coaches that develop our young players and get them varsity ready,” Benton said. “This is a program. Every year we have the expectation to go out and compete for a championship.”
This was an odd season for the Rangers and for every other prep basketball team in Colorado. The start of the campaign was delayed more than two months due to the Colorado High School Activities Association’s concerns over the coronavirus. Lewis-Palmer had just a few practices before hosting Widefield in its season opener on Jan. 27, a 56-47 Rangers’ victory.
The Rangers began the campaign 4-1, but were forced into quarantine in early February and did not play a game from Feb. 6-23. They finished the regular season with seven games in 11 days to earn a 10-2 record and the No. 4 seed in the 32-team tourney.
Lewis-Palmer disposed of Elizabeth and D’Evelyn by 21 points each to advance to the Great 8 for the sixth time in seven seasons. Up next was No. 5 Mead.
Things looked good early on for Lewis-Palmer against Mead as it led 15-2 midway through the first eight-minute stanza. But Mead battled back to take a 30-25 halftime lead. The Mavericks controlled the game most of the rest of the way, even though Lewis-Palmer pulled even at 44-44 on a Colin Westfall layup with 6:32 remaining in the fourth.
The loss, though it may have come as a shock to the Ranger Nation, exemplified Mead’s consistency as a program over the last several years. The Mavericks won their final 25 games a year ago and were ready to play their Final Four game when CHSAA canceled the season. Mead has won 20-plus games four of the last six seasons.
“They have a good program and I love the way they carry themselves,” Benton said of Mead. “You have to give a lot of credit to them. They made some great plays and they took us out of our game.”
While the Rangers were obviously disappointed with not achieving their ultimate goal of winning the state championship, Benton saw massive improvement in his team.
“They grew so much individually. The grew so much collectively,” he said. “We parallel life lessons with games. To face the difficult adversities we did this year says a lot about who these guys are as young men.
“We try to use moments throughout the season to help prepare them to be better students, sons, future husbands, future fathers and employees. It’s about what you do on a daily basis.”
Lewis-Palmer has a long and storied history of success on the court. The Rangers won state championships in 1994, 2012, 2013 and 2019. They were the state runner-up in 1980, 2017 and 2018, and made the Final Four in 1992, 1993, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2015.
The Rangers graduate five seniors, including three starters in Eddie Speller (team-best 17.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game), Westfall (13.7 ppg) and Noah Ragsdale 11.8 ppg).
Among the top players expected to return next season are juniors Brady Jones (11.6 ppg) and Cam Lowe (11.2 ppg).
“It’s tough right now, but we’re going to use these next eight months to build toward next season,” Benton said.