Members of Lewis-Palmer's softball team hoisted senior Sage Hazlewood on their shoulders following Wednesday's game. Hazlewood donned the team's "Light em up" hat, which recognizes a player, nominated by the players, that showed "pride, heart and class," according to Rangers coach Lisa Olsson.
Hazlewood was honored. But, the entire team could have worn the oversized, orange cowboy hat after the Rangers beat cross-town rival Palmer Ridge for the first time in six years, 10-3 on Sept. 28 at Lewis-Palmer.
"It's a big game, I wanted to win for my seniors since we haven't won in six years so that was something that I wanted to do for them," junior pitcher Grace Lendt said.
Lendt allowed nine hits on seven innings pitched with eight strikeouts. She did damage at the plate as well, going two for three with a solo home run.
Lendt's solo shot was part of massive second inning for the Rangers that began with a solo home run from junior Makayla Ingram. Hazlewood added a 2-run homer, one of two she had on the day. Freshman Bridyn Schortzman added an RBI. In a snap, Lewis-Palmer was up 5-0.
"We're a really good team. We're a strong team and we've known it from the beginning," Olsson said. "Our ladies, our top of the lineup is so strong. Our 1-4, 1-5, 1-6 is so strong right now so it's just fun to see them put it all together and come out with the confidence and put a big W on the board and show everybody who we are. ...We got some bats."
The Bears cut the deficit to 5-3 in the top of the fifth. But Lewis-Palmer made the most of their at-bats, extending the lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the that inning and then adding four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Schortzman put the game away for the Rangers with a 2-run home run. Lewis-Palmer's dugout rose to their feet and let out chants of "That's our freshman," after congratulating Schortzman at home plate.
"It meant a lot to me because I knew how much this game meant to all our seniors and I really wanted to win and it just meant a lot knowing that they support me so much," Schortzman said.
The win is the fourth straight for Lewis-Palmer with two games remaining in the regular season.
"We've now switched our mindset to one game, one inning, one at-bat, one pitch, one play. And that's going to be our mindset from here on out," Olsson said.