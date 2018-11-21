With 10 returning lettermen from its state runner-up basketball team from a season ago — many of whom also played on the 2016 state runner-up squad — the Rangers are eager to prove a point.
“We’re coming back even stronger this year, and this is going to be a really exciting year since most of us have been playing together going back to sixth and seventh grade,” said senior forward Tre McCullough. “This is a special time for us to be able to play with our brothers.
“The past three years the goal has been to win a state championship. That’s the goal again. That’s the only goal. Falling short two years in a row has been rough on our team, but that gives us more fuel for the fire to come out stronger and harder this year.”
Lewis-Palmer players and coaches gained even more optimism after a successful summer.
The Rangers played a whirlwind summer schedule. They won the Northern Colorado Tournament, took second at the University of Colorado Tournament, and also made it to the finals of the University of San Diego and San Diego State Tournaments.
“I’m very excited about this group,” Coach Bill Benton said. “We’re ready to go.”
Lewis-Palmer has been the most dominant and consistent team in the state — among all classifications — over the last decade. Since 2009, the Rangers have advanced to the finals or semifinals of the Class 4A state basketball tournament eight times. The other two seasons they lost in the quarterfinals and second round.
The Rangers should be an imposing group every time they take the floor. They have playmakers in the paint like senior guard/forward Joel Scott (team-best 19.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season) and the outside spot-on shooting of senior guard Matthew Ragsdale (16.5 ppg, 58-of-118 from 3-point range).
Ragsdale signed his national letter of intent with Division II Western State during a signing party at the school on Nov. 14. Last March, Ragsdale made a last-second 3-pointer in a quarterfinals playoff game against Widefield.
“I’m really looking forward to this season,” Ragsdale said. “We’ve come together and gotten better and it should be a really exciting year.”
The other seven returning lettermen for the Rangers are seniors Ethan Forrester (6.8, 2.8), Noah Baca (5.2, 2.8, team-best 3.7 assists), Brayden Curry, Loren Phillips and Dominic Roma, and juniors Paxton Crowell and Kyle Berry.
Among the new additions to the team are transfers Stefin Wright, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, and junior foreign exchange student Kristers Berzins, a 6-6 forward from Latvia.
The Rangers open their season on the road at D’Evelyn on Nov. 29 and will play three games in three days in Golden Tournament. Lewis-Palmer plays its first game close to home at Sierra Dec. 6.
Benton has two Lewis-Palmer alums joining his coaching staff this season in Justin Smith and Jordan Verveers.
Smith played on the 2012 and 2013 state championship teams and enjoyed a solid playing career at Division I Idaho State and later the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Verveers was a starter on the Rangers’ Final Four teams of 2009 and 2010.
“It’s huge for these to guys to get an opportunity to come back and be part of this” Benton said. “I’m very excited. Having alumni back speaks volumes. They are die-hard Rangers.”