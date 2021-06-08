Opposing pitchers facing the Lewis-Palmer baseball team lineup this season know they have a massive undertaking.
Seven of the usual nine hitters coach Brett Lester pencils in his lineup card are batting .281 or better, four of them over the magic .300 mark.
As a team, the Rangers are hitting. 305 (100 for 328). But what sets Lester’s squad apart from most others at the Class 4A level is their power numbers. Forty-two of the team’s hits have gone for extra bases (22 doubles, 17 home runs and three triples).
Leading the way in the long ball department with six each is senior Justin Hudson and junior Cooper Ciesielski. Twice this season they belted home runs in the same game. Against Pine Creek, they each belted two dingers .
“We’re running it,” Ciesielski said of his battle with Hudson for the team’s home run crown.
Ciesielski, who bats fifth behind Hudson, insists he doesn’t go up to the plate thinking home run.
“I go for base hits,” he said. “If it goes out, it goes out.”
Hudson, who has a batting .500 (16 for 32), is also having fun with the competition and said the success of the team is not dependent on how many home runs any player hits.
“In the end, it’s a team sport,” Hudson said. “No one person makes the team.”
Until recently, Lewis-Palmer (7-3) had been hovering in the top five of the RPI standings most of season, reaching as high as No. 2.
But Pikes Peak Athletic Conference losses to 5A programs Liberty, Rampart and Fountain-Fort Carson put a dent in the Rangers’ metal.
The Rangers’ signature victory came on May 20 when they defeated Cheyenne Mountain, 11-6, at home. That remains Cheyenne Mountain’s lone loss. It is No. 2 in the most recent RPI standings.
“I don’t want to take anything away from those teams that beat us, but we played down to some of our opponents,” said Rangers’ senior Caleb Ralph, who bats sixth in the lineup and plays third base and pitcher. “We got a little arrogant going into those games.”
Ralph has been the team’s most steady starting pitcher this season, posting a 4-0 record and 1.53 ERA in his five games. He had 28 strikeouts and six walks in 27.1 innings.
“As a pitching staff, we have to throw strikes and not walk a lot of guys,” Ralph said. “We’ve hit the ball well this year and our defense has been pretty solid, but we have to step up as a pitching staff.”
Senior leadership has also played a key role with the success of the team. Eight of the 16 players on the roster are seniors.
“Everyone on the team who’s a senior has stepped up to be a leader,” Ralph said.
Barring a major setback, the Rangers should qualify for the playoffs. If they do, they could be dangerous.
“I believe this team can compete with any team in the state as long as we have the right energy,” Hudson said. “We have the potential to be very good.”
Lewis-Palmer closes out its regular season Wednesday with a nonleague game at home against Pueblo Centennial.