Safe to say Danny Cook has enjoyed his baseball homecoming at Lewis-Palmer High School.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Cook’s family decided to relocate temporarily to Texas to allow Cook to attend in-person school.

The Rangers junior spent two seasons playing baseball at Johnson High School in San Antonio, Texas, where the Jaguars went 21-2-2 his freshman season and 24-9 his sophomore year.

Cook brought that aura of success back to Colorado Springs and has flourished for the Rangers.

“He’s an anchor in our lineup without question,” said coach Brett Lester. “Kids have total confidence in him and even when he doesn’t get on [base], which is rare, it’s usually a productive at-bat.”

Through an eight-game stretch for the Rangers, Cook posted stellar numbers, including a .667 batting average, .697 on-base percentage, 14 runs, 18 hits and a 1.074 slugging percentage.

Cook’s batting average and on-base percentage lead the Pikes Peak League and his slugging percentage ranks second.

On April 8, Cook led the team with 5 hits in a 19-16 victory against Pueblo Central. He also added three runs and three RBI against the Wildcats.

Cook has twice had a perfect day in the batter’s box, the first coming March 21 against Rampart where he finished 3-for-3. He also added a pair of runs against the Rams.

Then, on April 7, at home against Coronado, Cook finished 2-for-2, including a homer, with 4 RBI.

“He’s a true leader and doesn’t ask kids to do things that he’s not willing to do himself,” Lester said. “He’s going to work hard and lead by example in that way because then his words carry weight. For people who just talk to talk, their words fall short. But someone who is working their tail off and trying to bring others along, their words really mean something.”

Lester said Cook puts in extra reps after practice, always practices scooping up extra ground balls in training and tirelessly works on his hitting.

Even as his results show on the field, Cook said he remains humble and continues to support his teammates.

“It’s baseball and anything can happen,” Cook said. “Even the best hitters in baseball have off games. Even if you [get a hit on the pitcher] you still have to face him again. It’s important to remain humble and not get too cocky when the hits begin to pile up.”