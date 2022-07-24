The Lewis-Palmer High School community mourns graduate and soccer team member Miguel Mendez Villalpando, who died in a paddleboarding accident July 16.
The 25-year-old, who graduated from Colorado College with a bachelor’s in sociology in 2019 and worked as a paralegal for a Denver law firm, is remembered for his social activisim.
“He was such a nice young man, gone too soon,” said Joanna Witt, whose daughter attended Lewis-Palmer High School with Mendez Villalpando. “A lot of people are shocked and sad about it.”
Dustin Tupper, his former teacher at Lewis-Palmer, said Mendez Villalpando was a “star” in the classroom and as a person.
“That kid, 100% of the time, had a smile on his face,” Tupper said. “It was like his face was made to smile.”
An avid soccer player, Mendez was named to The Gazette’s 2014 All-Area second team and played on a championship intramural team at Colorado College.
Brian Barkey, Mendez Villalpando’s high school soccer coach, remembered him as a selfless natural leader and teacher who was always “giving of his time and presence,” and that he “cherishes” the time he spent with him in ceramics class, on the field or during long bus rides home.
“Every year of his four years there, we offered a kids’ (soccer) camp,” Barkey said. “He was always one of the first ones to step up and work with the group of children. They’d gravitate toward him.”
Barkey said Mendez Villalpando was especially concerned with making underclassmen feel accepted and that his passion for fostering a culture of family in the high school soccer program is a legacy that carries through today.
“He was always concerned about how he was going to help make the program special for the school,” Barkey said. “He always knew we were playing for something bigger than ourselves.”
After high school, Mendez Villalpando continued to pursue causes bigger than himself. He was a 2019 Public Interest Fellow at the Colorado Center of Law and Policy, where his primary focus was affordable housing initiatives, according to a video shared in 2020 by Colorado College.
In an online speech to the Colorado College Career Center, Mendez said that, as the son of Mexican immigrant parents, he felt a responsibility to make his community “a better and more equitable place for everyone” and hoped to inspire others to do the same.
“There are people who look like me … that don’t have the opportunities as I did growing up, and who don’t have the support systems that I had,” Mendez said. “The more I learned about the privilege that I had, the more I realized what my mission in life was.”
The Englewood resident worked as a paralegal at the Achieve Law Group in Denver, according to his LinkedIn bio.
The Gazette reported that Mendez Villalpando’s body was identified by the Summit County Coroner’s Office after being recovered from Dillon Reservoir following a July 16 paddleboarding accident.
He was reportedly separated from his board during a microburst storm. Rescue crews found his body later that day.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said that Mendez Villalpando had a personal flotation device strapped to his board but was not wearing it when the storm hit.
He{span} is remembered as a tireless worker and social justice advocate.
Mendez Villalpando’s obituary on dignitymemorial.com states, “He always continued to fight for social justice through his professional work and through supporting local organizations. In his spare time, you could find him playing soccer, video games, watching sports or spending time with those he loved. He will be missed by his parents, siblings and all his friends and family.”
A visitation and funeral service for Mendez Villalpando were held July 24 at Olinger Andrews Caldwell Gibson Chapel in Castle Rock.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas contributed to this report.