Lewis-Palmer School District 38 got good news on Aug. 17.

The state board of education released the results for the Colorado Measures of Academic Success, or CMAS, an annual measure of student success.

Lewis-Palmer ranked sixth best among the state’s 166 school districts, using a ranking calculator devised by The Denver Gazette.

The district’s scores of 59.6 in English Language Arts and 53.3 in Mathematics were significantly higher that the state averages on 43.2 and 31.5 respectively. Those figures represent the percentage of students who meet or exceed the CMAS expectations.

“District 38 continues to be recognized as one of the top performers in the state,” Assistant Superintendent Amber Whetstine said. “We are proud of our students for their hard work and accomplishments and appreciate the efforts and dedication of our exceptional teachers. We continue to emphasize the alignment of our curriculum, instruction and assessment processes while implementing strategies that engage our students and prepare them for the future.”

Each spring, the state administers the CMAS test for reading and math for third through eighth graders. And, to a lesser extent, students are also tested in science and social studies.

The state has not created a metric to rank district or school academic performances. To better understand — and compare — these CMAS scores, The Denver Gazette created a ranking by calculating “a grand total” by averaging math and literacy results.

Cheyenne Mountain 12 ranked first and was the only other Pikes Peak region district among the top 10. Of the region’s 17 school districts, 10 fell below the state’s average percentage in English. For math, that number is 13.

Prairie Winds and Ray E. Kilmer elementary schools led D-38’s charge, placing 61st and 67th among the 1,335 schools with a high enough enrollment to get a ranking.

“Our teachers should be commended for their efforts, and for the connections they make with our district’s students,” Whetstine said. “It is our vision to elevate the futures of every student, every day, and our staff are clearly living up to this lofty goal. Still, we have much progress we can make, and we look forward to continuing to do the very best for every one of our students.”

Lewis-Palmer Elementary and Lewis-Palmer Middle School also ranked among the top 15%, coming in at 152nd and 195th respectively.

Palmer lake Elementary ranked No. 326, while Monument Charter Academy Secondary and Monument Charter Academy were at 547 and 668 respectively.

High schoolers take the SAT and PSAT, which is administered by the College Board, to measure a student’s readiness for college.