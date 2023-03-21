You have got to be kidding!

Can you imagine being a long-time resident who bought in a rural property coded for plots of 5 acres or more. Then one day, the El Paso County Planning Commission votes to recommend approval of a 30-units per acre / 24-building complex in the 31 acres next door?! Your recourse? You go to the Planning Commission to voice your objection … but It doesn’t impact the commission at all. You see, they’ve decided your neighborhood will be “completely transformed” out from under you.

This just happened on the 31-acre Schmidt property. And it’s happening in our rural neighborhood close to Fox Run Park. The commission says yes to every request from developers and doesn’t enforce their own land and building codes, even when it’s clearly pointed out to them.

You’ve got no recourse, except one. Vote. Let’s elect commissioners who don’t blindly approve every developer’s request. There’s a place for more dense development — but it isn’t on parcels they’ve long promised would be at least 5-acre plots.

Barbara Faulkenberry, Colorado Springs

• • •

