Baisley’s staunch pro-growth, pro-citizen record deserves re-election
Not many elected officials in the Denver area can say their district borders eight counties. But that’s exactly the challenge Mark Baisley has succeeded at, representing us in House District 39. And when our ballots come in the mail, let’s send him back to the state capitol.
Mark is one of the most staunch pro-business, pro-citizen legislators under the Golden Dome. It’s no wonder why he’s been endorsed by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, which gives a voice to small businesses. In this state of coronavirus shutdowns, with small businesses employing more than 90% of Coloradans, they need an advocate. Mark is their man.
Another thing that impresses me is how Mark reaches across the aisle. With two Democrats and another Republican, Mark was honored with Colorado Concern’s Arena Leadership Award. He earned this praise for his bipartisan endorsement of House Bill 1039, which infuses increased transparency on state government, while bringing about more efficiencies. This means a government more responsive to us, the people.
Lastly, Mark is a fighter. In the early days of COVID, with other conservative lawmakers, Mark took to task Tri-County Health Department for its overreach in Douglas County. Since then, Douglas County plans to move away from TCHD, bringing a more responsive health department to its citizens, versus being at the mercy of Adams and Arapahoe County unelected bureaucrats. I respect a person who respects my rights.
On Nov. 3, send Mark Baisley back to Denver to be our voice on Capitol Hill.
Chuck O’Reilly
Larkspur
