Re: Aug. 12 ‘From the Editor’ column
Multiple medical reports from different nations tell us that young children almost up to 12 years old face little risk from COVID-19. It is only those children with severe pre-existing conditions under age 12 who have to worry. We know that the level of compliance with online learning is low and in classroom instructions will keep students on track to work in our modern world.
Some teachers objected to in-person classes this fall. Should the Pikes Peak Education Association teachers refuse to teach in-person this fall, then students could benefit immensely when school districts replace them with teachers licensed under alternate certification programs. Alternate certification teachers, who have had real world experience and often degrees in more useful subject areas (such as practical math and science), would look at the textbooks and say, “We will not teach that nonsense.” Too often education majors lack the knowledge and experience to even detect the egregious errors and misinformation in their educational materials.
Our armed forces have strict standards for physical fitness and lack of illnesses for both recruits and people on active duty. The El Paso Health Department should establish similar strict standards for teachers, as long as we have no vaccine nor effective treatment of COVID-19. Any teachers failing to meet those standards should be discharged and replaced with a teacher fit to teach in-person classes.
Richard R. Allen
Colorado Springs
On behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association
The COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of Coloradans, but it also presents additional challenges for those living with Alzheimer’s disease or another type of dementia. These individuals are at heightened risk for elder abuse, and the pandemic is only increasing that risk.
Congress can help protect them. The Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act (H.R. 6813/S. 3703) requires the federal government to develop training materials for law enforcement personnel, judges and other people working in the judicial system, to help them support victims of abuse living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. Working with these individuals can be fundamentally different from working with other victims of abuse or exploitation. For example, someone with dementia may have difficulty assisting investigators or prosecutors due to their cognitive impairment.
My grandmother, who passed away from Alzheimer’s, had trouble even expressing to doctors where she was feeling pain. Luckily, these doctors were trained in dealing with elderly dementia patients. Leaders in our judicial system, however, are not. Our judicial system is based on the principle of justice and fairness for all, and that includes those who cannot demand it for themselves.
I want to thank Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner and Congressman Joe Neguse for quickly cosponsoring this bipartisan legislation, which is supported by the Alzheimer’s Association. I hope Congressman Doug Lamborn will join them and continue his strong support of Coloradans impacted by dementia. Congress needs to take meaningful steps to protect the 76,000 Coloradans living with dementia from elder abuse and exploitation, especially during this pandemic.
Helen Sweeney
Alzheimer’s Ambassador Team Leader
Colorado Springs