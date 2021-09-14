Concerned abnout COVID outbreaks in our schools
Editor's note: This letter was presented to the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education at its Sept. 7 meeting.
I'm writing this evening to implore you to implement a mask mandate within Lewis-Palmer School District.
I know you will be getting many emails and phone calls about this issue. I know that the “unmask our kids” crowd is passionate as well.
With the highly infectious Delta variant circulating, removing masks indoors is a recipe for disaster. Just one infected child could spread the virus to an entire class, especially in elementary schools where no children are yet vaccinated. And we are already seeing this happen at Lewis Palmer Elementary, just weeks into the school year. I just received the notification tonight of a COVID outbreak at Lewis-Palmer Elementary School.
This is why both the CDC and the Academy of American Pediatrics strongly recommend masks for unvaccinated children in schools at this point in the pandemic.
Yet at the same time, the CDC has data showing that among adolescents who were hospitalized with COVID this past spring, a third were admitted to the ICU and 5% required ventilation. We are seeing huge hospitalization spikes in children who have caught the Delta variant, including children admitted to intensive care units. Hundreds of children have died so far of COVID-19. One is too many.
If you keep the maskless or mask-optional environment, especially among children under 12, we risk losing that safety measure that so many of us desire and deserve for our children. Again, all it takes is one maskless, infected individual to spread the virus to many (as it already has).
Last school year proved that kids could go to school and remain safe, even during a global pandemic. Why was this possible? MASKS. Masks worked last school year, and most children adapted well. And part of the reason masks worked well is because all children and staff wore them inside diligently.
Until all school-aged children have the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19, we need to continue to protect them. Even vaccinated individuals can get and spread COVID-19, and while they will be well protected against getting seriously ill, they still may transmit the virus, particularly to those who are unvaccinated. While children are thankfully less likely to die or require hospitalization than adults, many are still developing long term symptoms from the virus.
Hopefully, all our children will soon have an opportunity to be vaccinated soon. But until then, we need to continue to protect them with masking.
Angela Petrow, Monument
