Enemy of the state
When I heard the speech of President Biden a few days ago, I recognized in him a deep feeling of frustration. There are some things which he has done which can be called “less than perfect,” but no leader has ever been. He is flawed, as we all are.
For me, he is not the only voice I listen to. I also understand that he has to deal with an element in his party which is currently called “progressive/extreme left.” A label. What he has achieved in his programs seem to be some of the things which Republicans used to support; but not this time. He has at least two Democratic senators who could easily fit within the Republican Party, and he must take their very conservative views into consideration.
President Biden has to accomodate all wings of his party in order to get anything done. In these efforts, even senators like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have been brought into the fold from their “extreme leftish” positions. Left and right, within that party, meet. Things get done. Some things I am not happy about, but that is the nature of political compromise. That’s democracy in action.
President Trump has just called President Biden “An enemy of the state.” I consider this to be a knee-jerk reaction to what President Biden had called him in his speech. Let us be frank with one another: for the Republican Party, unless you are a diehard MAGA person, there is no accommodating your views in that party. You either toe the line, or you are also an “enemy.” You must be thrown out. Only one voice may be heard: that of former President Trump. Now, some within the MAGA movement are seeking to move away from the personality of President Trump, but still claim to support his policies. The problem seems to be that their voices have been silenced...well almost. I also understand that about 20% of Republicans are not MAGA members. This is about the same percent of “extreme left” members of the Democratic Party. Even if the percentage is greater, or lesser within the Democratic Party, their voices are heard and considered. None of this takes place within the Republican Party as we know it today.
So who is the “Enemy of the State” since “We, The People Are The State!”? The enemy of democracy is that which does not allow any voice to be heard but its own.
Recently I have said, again: there are Republicans I could vote for. They might not be on the lists of most Republicans, but they are members of the Republican Party. When Republicans can tell me that there are Democrats they could vote for, although they may not be on my list (and Biden was not on my list), then we can begin to talk, and not yell or call each other names. We need to get there, yesterday.
Harvey A. Epstein, Monument
