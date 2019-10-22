Vote ‘yes’ on 4A
I am an 8th-grade student at Lewis-Palmer Middle School, and would like to give you a student’s point of view regarding the overcrowding students experience each day. The ballot issue, 4A, proposed in the upcoming election is designed to decrease overcrowding now and in the future.
Hallways are always full and classrooms have too many students. Extra noise is a distraction, so it is very hard to focus and get work done. It is very difficult to speak with the teachers one-on-one if I have a question or need to talk about an assignment. Even with so many students, the teachers still do a good job and I enjoy learning.
In basketball, around 50 kids tried out last year and only 10 made the team. This year fewer people tried out because they expected extremely low odds of making the team again. Players that don’t make the team can play at the YMCA, but it doesn’t allow kids to excel like it would if you made the team.
In the lunchroom, the line for hot lunch is very long. It can go halfway across the lunchroom and unlucky kids have very little time to eat.
I think people should vote yes for 4A because the increasing number of students affects the ability to learn. District 38 is well known for excellence in education, and I want it to stay that way. I have two younger siblings who will be in middle school soon and I want them to excel, not only academically, but have the opportunity to play school sports as well. This bond would decrease overcrowding, which is only going to get worse as the population in Jackson Creek increases.
Troy Thorpe
Monument
Voter-guide statements on 4A misleading
Anyone who sees this fall’s El Paso County Voter Guide and reads the reasons to vote against the 4A Bond measure will notice that the reasons look like reasons to vote for it. This is because Strong D38 Community, District 38’s pro-bond issue committee, handed in fraudulent “against” statements to prevent legitimate “against” statements from reaching local voters.
A well-written, sourced “no” statement was submitted well before the deadline. An open records request revealed that the legitimate reasons to vote “no” on 4A were crowded out by yes-friendly comments submitted by Strong D38, telling readers to vote “no” on this bond because “building one school is simply not enough” because we need “two schools now.”
Compromising the voter-guide statements is unethical and belittles our democratic electoral process. The community deserves to know the truth. Don’t be swayed by phony statements provided by the opposition to prevent votes from seeing the real “against” arguments. Vote “no” on 4A!
Scott Saunders
Monument
Vote ‘no’ on Ballot Issue 6A
This ballot issue is presented as a means of maintaining tax revenue for the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District. However, when one looks closely at the wording, it is basically a blank check to the board to raise taxes whenever they so desire with no expiration date.
The specific wording from the official El Paso County Notice of Election Referred Measures states “Approval of 6A ... permits the Board ... to approve (a tax increase) if the Board determines that other options are not ... viable.” That is a blank check (with no expiration date) for the board to raise taxes whenever they want without going to the voters. Two years ago there was a major tax increase for the Fire Protection District; there is no need to now ask for a blank check. It is a means to bypass the voters and would not require the board to go to the voters if they want to raise taxes. I recommend a vote of “no” on this ballot measure.
Thomas Gregory
Monument