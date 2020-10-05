On behalf of the Alzheimer's Association
Message There are 76,000 Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s disease — enough to fill Empower Field at Mile High. For these individuals and their families, care planning is essential because it allows them to learn about medical and non-medical treatments, clinical trials and support services available in their community. Accessing these services results in a higher quality of life for the person living with the disease and their caregivers.
Medicare pays for these care planning services, but families that could benefit from them are not getting this support. Congress is acting to change that. The Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act would help educate clinicians about these services, so families struggling with Alzheimer’s and other dementia will receive them. Endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association, this legislation is an important step to make living with dementia a little easier.
Thank you, Congressman Doug Lamborn, for actively supporting this legislation in Congress. I appreciate your work on this and many other bills to support families like mine that have been impacted by this devastating disease.
Helen Sweeney, Alzheimer’s Ambassador
Colorado Springs
_______________________________
Denounce white supremacy
I am urging Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado and Sen. Cory Gardner to do what our president could not in the Sept. 29 debate — unequivocally denounce white supremacy.
To tell an avowed white supremacist group to "stand back and stand by" is in no way denouncing them. If anything it has emboldened them to commit more violence and damage in their effort to spread hate and fear.
You need look no further than their Twitter feeds and Reddit posts to see that they are eagerly awaiting their next opportunity. So I am urging my representatives to do the right thing and denounce white supremacy in no uncertain terms.
Dalia Arent
Highlands Ranch
_______________________________
