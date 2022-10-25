Vote NO on District 38 mill levy override
I have been involved in school finance in Colorado for over 40 years and oppose the mill levy override proposed by Lewis-Palmer School District 38. This is a 7.450 mill levy increase forever on your property tax, with no cap on how much the tax can be raised in the future.
The $258 per year on a $500,000 home is based upon your current valuation. Your valuation will be reassessed in 2023, 2025 and every two years thereafter. Current valuations lag 18 months behind the actual market. Your valuation will increase significantly in 2023 and subsequent years due to the significant increase in home prices.
Your valuation goes up, your takes go up beyond the estimate provided by the district!
In addition, salaries in the district reflect the priority placed on salaries, as every teacher’s union wants the majority of salary increases to go to experienced teachers. As this is allowed to happen, beginning salaries suffer. Also, has the district reduced staff if they lost 400 students? Use that salary savings to increase pay for the remaining teachers.
The State of Colorado, under Amendment 23, owes districts approximately $500 million in withheld payments. Before local taxes are reaise, the legislature needs to forget spending millions on programs from wildfires to homelessness until districts are made whole.
Vote no to continually increasing taxes!
Don Smith, Monument
• • •
Vote YES on ballot issue 4A, the mill levy override
I am writing to express my support for the mill levy override, ballot issue 4A. I would urge all residents to support this measure in November. As a parent of children in Lewis-Palmer School District 38, I am concerned that we’re already starting to see the erosion of the quality that we’ve come to expect (and perhaps take for granted) from our schools. D38 has consistently performed well historically, but we’re starting to see that slip. Our high schools have dropped in the US News & World Report rankings — and while we were once a Top 10 district, we’re now 13th in the state. And we’ve seen it in teacher turnover. A few years ago, teacher turnover was low, but we’ve seen more teachers leave for surrounding districts where the pay is higher.
Shockingly, we have the second lowest per pupil funding of the surrounding districts, and would need $900 per student just reach the average spending for the region. So, if you have kids in school, especially younger kids, we need this investment to maintain an excellent school system. D38 has been doing more with less for years now. The last mill levy override was in 1999! It’s been 20 years, we need to re-invest in our school.
For those of you without kids, if you’ve enjoyed the recent meteoric rise in your housing value, I would encourage you to support 4A as well. Good schools translate into more value for your home. A Brookings Institute study found that the average difference between home prices in high-performing school districts and low-performing schools is $205,000. Investing in schools pays you back, the National Bureau of Economic Research found that home values increase by $20 for ever dollar spent on schools.
This an issue for ALL of us. We need to correct our flight path now! Vote YES on 4A.
Paul N. Williams, Colorado Springs
• • •
Vote yes on 2D
Voters: I implore you to consider and vote yes on 2D.
The concept that a naturally occurring, safe-to-consume plant species being a subject to American legalization is:
- Farcical
- Deeply rooted in our social and cultural experience in the United States
The wrongs humans have been subject to while in possession of marijuana, otherwise considered an “illegal substance,” is due to our Prohibition Era’s grip on intoxicant control. In the decades that followed, the U.S. has been an active participant in the criminalization and punishment of those who possess the misunderstood and misrepresented flora.
Today, we speak easily about cannabis and the positives legalizing marijuana can bring to communities. We easily forget the strife and the harsh realities we as humans have forced other humans to endure due to our fear of such a plant. Acceptance of the “substance” is becoming normalized, and leaders are widening opportunities that allow cannabis to contribute to our communities while our fellow humans are still incarcerated, judged and stripped of rights that we as a collective have agreed to as “rights.”
We, as an ever-distracted species, have “moved on” and instead have focused our efforts on the good cannabis can do to fund our roads and towns, what fun experiences cannabis can bring to our gatherings through cookies and brownies, and how impactful cannabis is to a single user. Being in support of recreational marijauna can equate to “prettier” communities via taxes, can positively impact and lower alcohol use, and can positively impact the mental welfare of a single user.
If that is what you care about, please consider the good cannabis was able to achieve all along, and consider those who have been negatively impacted by the American decision to achieve where we are, where we could have been all along, if we accepted cannabis in the past, today.
Megan Moratorio, Palmer Lake
• • •
Iran vs. the hijab
Because of the turmoil in Iran over the use of the hijab, perhaps we should try to understand why this symbol is causing such a divide in that country. Let me provide you with a quick overview.
The word “hijab,” in Arabic, means to “hide, curtain, isolate or act as a barrier.” It is a head covering, not a full body and face covering (Burka), nor is it a head/face covering which leaves just the eyes exposed (Niqab).
Koranic Verse 24:31 states that a woman must cover her “adornments.” This requires that she draw her hijab over her genitalia and chest. Most translate this verse to require that a woman keep her eyes downcast when she is in public. Other religious rules mandate that a woman may not move her body in such a way as to reveal her body or “attract” the attention of men.
Some women want to wear their hijabs as an expression of their religious faith, and with this we should have no real quarrel. But where the use of the hijab is mandatory, is intended to suppress, and/or to demonstrate the dominance of Islam, some European countries have begun to prohibit it under certain circumstances. Now, in Iran, many women are rebelling over its use because of repression, repression not just of women but of society in general. Some men are joining them in their efforts.
It will be impossible for the mullahs who rule Iran, an Islamic state, to allow women to openly violate a Koranic verse. This “rebellion” is more than just about politics: it is also a religious issue within a fundamentalist state. That is why, this time, the rebellion is different. Possibly it will become even bloodier than any of the prior efforts of the “enlightened” portions of the Iranian population to become free of the mullahs who now rule them. Hopefully that portion will prevail. It will be very difficult to do, for it has no guns. If it wins, then Iranian women will be able to wear their hijabs as a matter of choice and not of repression, and do so in a freer society.
We wish them success; this, for all of us.
Harvey A. Epstein, Monument
• • •
