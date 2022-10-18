A simple guide to the D38 MLO question
We are co-authoring this letter to clarify what can often be a confusing topic: Colorado Property Taxes.
On Nov. 8 each voter will have the privilege of exercising their right to participate in the democratic process we Americans hold dear — voting. One item on this year’s local ballot is El Paso Country Measure 4A. It is an ask to determine if Lewis-Palmer School District 38 teachers and non-administrative staff have earned a pay increase. The measure seeks to raise $5.5M expressly and solely for teacher/staff pay. No executives nor administrators participate. $1M of these funds go to Monument Academy, based on enrollment. Accounting for these funds will be publicly available.
If passed, below is a straightforward way to calculate the tax increase:
Find the El Paso County Assessor’s Box marked “Actual Value” on your property tax bill.
Multiply that by the assessment rate, which for 2022 will be 6.95%. This generates your “Assessed Value.”
Multiply the Assessed Value by the mill rate (7.45), then divide by 1,000, for the annual tax increase amount. Example: $500,000 x .0695 = $34750 x (7.45 ÷ 1,000) = $258.89 per year, or $21.57 per month
Please note: the El Paso County Assessor’s valuation can be significantly different from current real estate market value. Our analysis determined that the Assessor’s “Actual Value” is approximately 35% below what Zillow.com estimates.
Finally, neither of us intends to provide you an opinion. Your Board of Education felt this measure worthy of stakeholder attention as it yields significant impact to the school system. The data above is accurate, factual and vetted by local, county, CPA and legal officials.
Thank you for your consideration,
Brett Ridgway, Chief Business Officer, D38
Ron Schwarz, Treasurer, D38 Board of Education
