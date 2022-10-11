Vote yes for MLO
As a resident of District 38 since 1972 and a teacher of the district for 30 years, I am appalled at the salaries currently paid to our teachers. We are the most affluent district in the state, but we rank as one of the LOWEST in teacher’s salaries —we should be embarassed!
We are also one of the highest academic achieving districts statewide, and our extracurricular cannot be matched by other districts whether in sports, music, or in test scores. Lewis-Palmer School District 38 is always near or at the top. How is that possible? It is by hardworking and caring teachers and coaches that this is true.
But this will not be true if we cannot compete with the other area district’s salary schedules. The district is losing quality teachers and is struggling to hire ANY teachers. Yes, I know this is happening in other districts, but it is more prevalent here. Why not have a salary schedule along with the district’s performance reputation that will make people want to be a part of District 38?
What has happened to the pride and support that this community had of its schools and teachers when I was working there 20 years ago? We need to put aside the petty grievances that certain people have and support the teachers of this district by voting yes on the MLO in this year’s election.
Richard Stewart, Monument
Public opinion survey
Colorado is amazing and so are the people who live, work and play here. As the Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, I have the honor of leading a statewide law enforcement agency that provides many services and program in an effort to make our communities safe, particularly our roadways.
Every two years we launch a public survey to answer a simple question, “How are we doing?” We want to ensure that our members and our organization are providing Colorado with the best service and support as we fulfill our mission to save lives. We also want to ensure we are living up to our Core Values of honor, duty and respect.
The online survey is open from Oct. 3 to Oct. 31. Please accept my personal invitation to complete the survey by visiting cspsurvey.com.
Through your candid feedback, I and all the Colorado State Patrol members can better understand how well we are serving you, your family, your friends and your communities.
We want to know how safe you feel about traveling on Colorado’s highways, the professionalism of our members and our services at the State Patrol. Your answers will help us better understand our strengths and our opportunities for improvement, now and in the future.
Completing this survey takes 5-10 minutes. We appreciate you taking the time.
This is a state-wide survey, so the more people who participate the more insight we will have moving forward. Ideally, by the end, we will have feedback from every region around this diverse state. Please, share the link to this survey with your friends and family.
I thank you in advance for your participation. Your feedback is important to me and drives changes for the future at the Colorado State Patrol.
Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief, Colorado State Patrol
