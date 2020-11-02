Re: Oct. 27 'Why we hunt' column
The author of “Why we hunt” presented his side of the argument, but there are many great reasons not to kill wildlife.
Hunting may have been necessary thousands of years ago, but today most hunters kill animals for the “thrill” of it — not out of necessity. “Wildlife management” and “conservation” programs frequently kill predator species such as wolves and coyotes to ensure that there are plenty of deer and other “prey ” animals for hunters to shoot at. And while natural predators go after the sickest and weakest animals, hunters target the ones whose heads they want to hang on the wall, the largest and healthiest animals. Never mind that they are the ones needed to keep the gene pool strong.
Yes, conservation programs take money from hunters through licensing fees, so it’s in their best interest to keep hunters happy. Even though less than 4% of the U.S. population hunts, they are given an inordinate amount of influence over how public lands and wildlife are used. When left undisturbed by humans, the delicate balance of the ecosystem takes care of itself. And the 96% of Americans who enjoy nonlethal outdoor recreation and gladly pay our park usage fees would like to see it given the chance to do so.
Michelle Kretzer
The PETA Foundation
