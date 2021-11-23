Re: Incorrect photo caption in 2021 Holiday Guide
Thank you for trying to be so inclusive with your Nov. 17 article, “Decorative holiday symbols add to seasonal celebrations,” but your caption for the photo is wrong. You show a lovely family not with a menorah celebrating Hanukkah but one with a Kinara holding the Mishumaa Samba and celebrating Kwanzaa. Next year, if you wish to depict a Jewish family celebrating Hanukkah I am fairly certain that I can get one of my children to volunteer their services. It is nice that your article demonstrates that while we may be different in the holidays we celebrate, during this holiday season we all celebrate the same thing: peace and our efforts to live equally among one another. We need to do that all year long.
Harvey Epstein, Monument
Editor’s note: The Tribune regrets this egregious error. The photo caption has been corrected online and a print correction is published on page 2 of this publication.
