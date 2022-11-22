Bill an important step to help Alzheimer’s caregivers
Alzheimer’s disease is impacting more Colorado families than ever before, and the emotional, physical and financial tolls on families are immense. Too often, those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers are forced to fend for themselves in the complicated maze of the health care and social support systems. Dementia care management is an important tool to improve the quality of care, ease the challenges of Alzheimer’s caregiving and reduce costs.
The Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (H.R. 2517), developed closely with bipartisan congressional champions, would streamline today’s complicated health care maze for people living with dementia and their caregivers. The bill would test a different pay structure for dementia care management.
This model would provide services such as the development of a dementia care plan, care coordination and navigation, and caregiver education and support.
From 2013 to 2017, I was the primary caregiver for my husband of 35 years. During this time, I often felt frustrated. Frustrated because there wasn’t anyone to help us navigate what would come. No one to coordinate David’s myriad of medical/behavioral issues and no one to assist in planning during the final stages of Alzheimer’s.
The passing of the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act would change the frustrations for the 11,343,000 unpaid individuals caring for people with dementia in the United States today, including the 159,000 unpaid individuals in Colorado.
I join the Alzheimer’s Association in thanking U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Congressmen Joe Neguse for cosponsoring this important legislation already. I hope that Congressman Lamborn joins them soon.
Ruth Melendez, advocate, Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado
• • •
LETTERS POLICY: Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Tribune reserves the right to edit letters. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.