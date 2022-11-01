Editor’s note: Not all of the letters submitted for this week’s edition fit in print.
Why Palmer Lake retirees should vote Yes on 2D
I am 90 years old. I served our town as a trustee for four years with the police department. I am currently a member of the board of adjustment and on the board of directors for the Sanitation Department.
My wife and I moved to Palmer Lake in 1981. The assessed value of our home went up $90,000 in 2023. In the last year, my house appreciated more than I paid for it. My wife and I love living in Palmer Lake, but we live on a fixed income. Prices are going up everywhere — the grocery store, gas station and restaurants, to name a few. My 2022 property taxes for the town were $465. A $1,200 increase on our property tax bill would be a hardship (2C). The school district is asking for a tax increase, and our water will be increasing.
Will elderly be priced out of homes in Palmer Lake? We want to stay in Palmer Lake. We planned on retiring here. Our grandchildren have grown up here. Please don’t forget the elderly when you’re voting — it could be your grandparents who suffer.
We support 2D, the marijuana issue, because the town needs the money and it doesn’t cost residents anything. Marijuana doesn’t destroy more lives than alcohol. We are not worried about marijuana bringing crime or increased traffic. We are worried about being priced out of living in Palmer Lake.
Eddie Kinney, Palmer Lake
Vote yes on 2D
To Palmer Lake voters: I am a former trustee and current long-time resident. I’m asking for your yes vote on 2D. We are too dependent on property taxes to sufficiently fund our town. Let’s get some cashflow going into Palmer Lake through sales tax on Legal Adult use marijuana. Our two legal medical marijuana businesses in town are good neighbors, donate both their time and money to the betterment of our town and will be even more generous with the passage of 2D. Please, please we have lots of deferred maintenance, professional police and fire departments to maintain and a new administration with promise of increased oversite to shepherd the additional funding. This is the most benign way of getting other people’s money to help fund OUR town.
Thanks for your yes on ballot question 2D.
Richard Kuehster, Palmer Lake
In support of 4A
Probably no one in D38 ever wants to increase taxes, but the issue of our teacher pay disparity between us and our neighboring districts has reached a critical juncture. D38 needs to approve 4A on Election Day to keep our districts education strong as well as our property values high. We need to stop all the talented teachers that we have seen leaving our schools in the last five years. Since our teachers can make close to $10K more a year for driving an additional couple of miles, our outlook for our district is grim if 4A does not pass.
My family moved here nine years ago, and we paid more for a home in D38 because of how strong the schools were. If we moved here today, we would now choose D20 or D12 for our place of residence. Things have been falling apart for a while now, it is time to help get our schools back to the levels they once were.
Currently teacher and support staff salaries in District 38 are 10% below the average in the Pikes Peak Region. This has led to an annual teacher turnover rate of 20%! Also, at just over $9k per student, D38’s funding (including MLOs) is still the second lowest in comparison to 10 of our neighboring districts.
Our high schools have slowly dropped in rankings by the U.S. News & World Report to 70th and 39th in Colorado. Our district, once ranked among the top 10, has dropped to 13th best in the state.
New teachers in D38 are paid just over $37,000 per year, which is the lowest in the region. D20 starting salaries are between $45K and $52K. D38 is also third to last in average teacher pay at just over $51,000 per year. Why would anyone choose our schools when a few minutes away they can make so much more?
It’s worth it to make D38 more competitive to retain and hire the best teachers. Otherwise, student performance will decline along with college acceptance rates. Property values will also go down as the district becomes less desirable for families.
This small tax increase that will provide a salary increase just to get our teachers paid in the middle range will pay for itself whenever you go to sell your home. Also, it is so important to invest in our future generation, our children. How can we not support our amazing teachers who have gone years now being so underpaid? All in all, we cannot afford to have 4A not pass.
Maria Williams, Monument
Retail marijuana is a mental health issue
Palmer Lake residents will vote on whether to allow the retail sale of marijuana Nov. 8. Town trustees have cast retail marijuana as a financial opportunity, indicating that taxes on retail marijuana sales may obviate the need to raise property taxes. It’s nice to save tax dollars, no doubt. But at what cost would that money be earned?
The National Institute of Health is funding the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study. This study, begun in 2016, tracks the effects of prenatal exposure to marijuana on 12,000 children. What the study is showing is that these kids are very likely going to have very difficult lives.
“After prenatal exposure to cannabis, kids heading into adolescence show elevated rates of symptoms of psychopathology, including depression, anxiety and other psychiatric conditions,” according to new research from the Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences’ BRAIN Lab, led by Ryan Bogdan, associate professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.
The study, underwritten by the NIH funding, continues to explain that the effects of prenatal exposure to marijuana will likely not subside, but rather stay with the kids into their 20s and beyond.
What will be the effects of retail marijuana on our families in Palmer Lake? How about the impact on schools? And what effect will retail sales have on public safety?
Is this the way the voters in Palmer Lake want our town to go? I don’t think so. But it’s up to you to decide.
Chris Amenson, Monument
Vote yes on 4A
Fellow Tri-Lakes area residents, Please vote YES on the teacher salary MLO measure 4A.
As a human resource manager, I have been concerned about our D38 turnover rate for several years prior to COVID, and I understand how turnover is a parasite to an organization’s bottom line; help D38 fight it. Voting yes on the 4A MLO is a win-win for our community’s teachers, D38 & your home’s value.
Industry turnover pre-COVID has teachers leaving the profession and enrollment in teaching colleges is down. Teachers are experiencing wage compression (rising minimum wage rates while more skilled position salaries remain stagnant). To be a teacher, you need a degree and Colo. teaching license taking time and financial investment that is not being rewarded with salary. Recession will grow the turnover in our district (currently very high at 26.5%). Without the MLO increase, we cannot compete with neighboring districts offering 10% higher salaries. Help D38 fight turnover by raising the average salary while being legally required to spend funds only on teacher and support staff salaries. This is a very fair ask by the district. Ignore the inaccurate, scare tactic signs you see referencing “slush funds.” It is financially responsible to help solve a high turnover rate.
Turnover is expensive. The Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) reports that turnover costs employers an additional 50-60% of the position’s annual salary. How does it cost in a school setting? HR admin and management time invested to find continual replacements, substitutes cost more per hour than full-time teachers, larger class sizes strain other teachers, and high onboarding costs are all costs of turnover. Like a parasite, it is best fought early. Help D38 reduce turnover costs by helping prevent it; this saves you, the taxpayer money.
Taxpayers make money investing in education. A quick internet search for school district impact upon property values reveals numerous results with studies showing direct links between excellent schools and higher home values. The National Bureau of Economic Research listed that “home values increase by $20 per dollar that was spent on public schools in a community.” Our community has already benefited greatly by having a top-rated school district.
It’s time for our community to reward our teachers’ hard work and prevent the erosion of D38 and the desirable nature of our community due to lack of investment. Frankly, as I see it from a professional point of view, our community is taking advantage of our teachers and that is wrong. Remember, you don’t loose your conservative, republican reputation by voting for fair teacher wages. Please vote YES on 4A!
Michelle Buczkowski, Monument
Vote NO on 2A
In 2011, as Republican House Majority Leader representing Monument in the Colorado House of Representatives, the speaker and I were part of the state redistricting process based on the 2010 census. The Reapportionment Committee at the time was considered “equal” with an even amount of Democrats and Republicans, and one “independent” on the committee. As usual, this process was highly contentious. There were various proposed maps that split the districts up in many ways. Our job was to come to agreement on which map was the most fair. Just when we thought all parties had come to an agreement, over a Thanksgiving weekend, the Democrats created and submitted a wildly gerrymandered map that created havoc for Republicans. It drew several Republican representatives into districts with other Republicans. It was a disaster and put Republicans at as a disadvantage as we struggled to catch up to the dirty play— a blatant power grab designed by committee members with a secret agenda to help Democrats take over Colorado.
The supposed “independent” that was the key vote on the committee was found out later to be a strong Democrat donor. This move was so egregious voters passed a change to the redistricting process to one with more accountability. To say I am highly attune to power grabs would be an understatement.
Fast forward to the Monument Home Rule Charter Commission, whose members predominantly were registered as “independents” when they worked on the Monument Home Rule charter (some have changed their registration since, raising suspicion). Many of the members (we found later) were attached to the “Save Monument” group, which, along with many Monument citizens, objected to a large warehouse and trucks proposed near a residential area. The proposal was rejected by the current Monument elected trustees. Since then, the group has attempted to fool Monument residents into a damaging “zero growth” mindset similar to Boulder progressives. One affiliated individual has even gone so far as to state that the government should have the right to tell citizens they can’t start a small business! This is not freedom, and it is more of what has damaged the state of Colorado.
So, what is the poison pill that was snuck into our Home Rule Charter that will steal the value of your vote? This group of 11 appointed themselves their own redistricting committee! The charter splits our 7,691 population of Monument into two “residential districts.” District 1 is land West of I-25 to include land north of Higby Road will get two seats on the trustee board. District 2 East of I-25 to include land south of Higby Road will get two seats and three seats will be “at-large.”
The huge problem is that a disproportionate 58% of registered voters live in one of the districts, compared to 42% in the other, but each gets the same representation in the charter. Interestingly, several of the charter members and others associated with Save Monument live in the district given an unfair advantage in the charter. It is self-serving and corrupt for for politicians to sneak in language to benefit themselves and their allies.
Monument has always been a town with fair elections. The home rule charter stops that and instead creates a power-grab for opportunistic progressives to divide and conquer, just like they have done around our state for years. Make no mistake, they are out to tear down the largest stronghold of common-sense left in Colorado — El Paso County — and we are the gateway. Keep Monument free and prosperous. Act quickly and Vote NO on 2A!
Amy Stephens, Monument
