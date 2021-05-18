Shopping with a mask
On Sunday, May 9, between the hours of 11 a.m. and noon the Monument Safeway was moderately busy. Among the patrons were at least 12 persons including men, women, a teenage boy and a mother with two young boys, all without masks. There is a large sign at the store entrance that states MASKS REQUIRED. The company has made a decision to provide a degree of protection for its employees who are exposed to patrons for extended periods every working day.
On May 8, the statistics provided by The Gazette show a 7-day average of 1,407 new daily cases of the coronavirus in Colorado, with over 50% of the population unvaccinated. If a person believes their freedom is being impacted by the company’s decision to require masks, they can exercise their freedom by shopping somewhere else.
Gus Freyer, Monument
