Mariupol and the Azov Regiment
Like most all of us, I have stood in awe as to how well Ukraine has fended off Russia in Putin’s War. Like most all of us, I am appalled by the destruction taking place among the civilian population in this war which, for the most part, seems to be targeted against the innocents.
While I do not agree with the Pope that this war was provoked by NATO, I can understand why he takes this position, for Russia is a paranoid nation which is easily frightened by ghosts from the past. By its own recent conduct, it has brought much of this upon itself. Given Putin’s nature, he always intended to try and reconstitute the old Soviet/Russian empire, so any excuse to attack was a good one for him. It was all just a matter of timing, but that is another subject.
Some find it strange that Putin’s excuse was the de-Nazification of Ukraine. In some sense, there is a bit of merit to this as it relates to the Azov Regiment which, as I write this, is on its last legs in Mariupol. Had these Ukrainian troops been almost any other force, my heart would bleed for them; but it does not. This particular military force is composed of neo-Nazis. If any group is to break upon the Russian onslaught, harsh as this sounds, let it be them. Let them bleed Russia in return, for we must realize that two enemies of the west are destroying each other, and no American lives are directly involved, yet.
I hate to see anyone die, but since it is taking place, let it be these two groups, for we are not in a position to stop these mutually deadly enemies. I want both “gone” from Ukraine, each weakened beyond a point where either can cause harm anymore. My hope is that the rest of the non-Nazi Ukrainians prevail and we assist them in returning to a peaceful state in all of their land, if that ever becomes possible.
In any case, the strength of Russia, as a military force, must be vastly diminished without Russia doing something even more foolish by using nukes. This demishment must be carefully balanced, and that will be the trick. Time is not on either side.
Harvey A. Epstein, Monument
