Re: April 28 article ‘Veterans memorial Eagle Scout project in Monument under legal scrutiny’
To the town of Monument: Don’t give in to the threats of Michael Weinstein and the like. I think the veterans memorial is wonderful. Keep it. What it says is good and inspiring. He and his friends don’t have to read it.
Many are cowards to his threats. If he sues, where is the “go fund me” so I can contribute to the defense?
Eric Ecklund, Monument
