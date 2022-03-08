It may not come as a surprise to readers that vaping is a nationwide problem with serious health concerns for the youth of our nation. Schools across the country report issues with students utilizing vape pens and products, and Lewis-Palmer School District 38 is no exception.
Recently, a concerned member of our community wrote to The Tribune with specific concerns around how D38 is addressing the vaping epidemic, and we are glad to address this in a public forum. The more individuals who understand this issue, as well as how we are addressing it, the better informed we can all be on this matter.
At D38, we utilize many policies, including ADC, which bans tobacco products; IHAMA, which ensures D38 maintains a program to educate students about the risks of drugs and related products; and JICH, which provides a framework through which D38 empowers good decisions and creates repercussions for violations of our drug-free school status.
In conjunction with policy, we do maintain a program to ensure students are aware of the dangers of tobacco and other drug products, and we enforce discipline for those in violation of our rules. In the case of vape/tobacco products, this includes suspension sentences which can be reduced or removed when a student takes a course to help understand the dangers of these trendy products.
We train our staff members, and with the help of cameras and various monitoring systems, we always have our eyes out with the hope of preventing and intervening if these products are used on school grounds. In each building, we empower our principals and their teams to establish standards with their students, and we support them in their mission of keeping students safe.
Finally, to work in tandem with our policy and our initiatives, we employ a health curriculum that contains content around the danger of tobacco products. D38 is actively working to update this curriculum to include targeted content around vaping products, and this initiative recently closed its public review phase.
We hope our community sees that as a district we may not be able to eliminate all instances of individuals violating rules around vaping, but with the help of our curriculum, policy and programs, we are striving every day to create and uphold a safe and effective learning environment. We believe it will take every parent and every educator to help snuff out the use of these dangerous products, and we will continue to evaluate our practices and procedures to help us in that mission.
Mark Belcher, Director of Communication, Lewis-Palmer School District 38, Monument
Why hasn’t Israel sanctioned Russia?
The “liberal” MSNBC, anti-Israel New York Times, and others of similar ilk have asked why Israel hasn’t joined the anti-Putin bandwagon? Why doesn’t she support the Ukraine in that heroic fight against this modern-day Hitler? The answer is that she does!
Israel sends humanitarian aid, in great volumes for such a small country, to help the freedom loving people of the Ukraine; Israel just doesn’t send guns, nor does she make a big fanfare over what she does do.
So why does Israel not make a great display over what she does; why no guns and why no great public criticism of Putin? Only the ignorant and/or anti-Semitic fail to look beyond the ends of their noses for the answer! Israel lives in her own neighborhood. While Israel seeks to provide safe harbor for the 200,000 Jews who live in the Ukraine, except for many who remain to fight the invading Russians, Israel has set up locations on the border of the Ukraine to help Jews, and others, who are able to escape.
As to the main issue: Israel faces her own and even worse “Russia.” She faces Iran which seeks not just to subjugate her, as Russia seeks to subjugate the Ukraine, Iran seeks to kill all of the Jews in Israel, and perhaps beyond. We know this because Iran keeps telling us this.
“Death to America, Death to Israel” rings in Iranian political/public gatherings, mosques and government. Iran tries to surround Israel by setting up military positions in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and in other areas bordering Israel, or as close as Iran can get. Iran seeks not only the destruction of the State of Israel, Iran seeks to just kill Jews. Israel tries to bomb those border areas where Iran is “active.”
The airspace over Syria is controlled by Russia. Often, Israel has to fly through that airspace to hit her Iranian targets. This is coordinated through Russia! What if an insane Putin decided to cut off that right? Iran, which is on the cusp of having nukes, would sit on the borders of Israel as Russia sits on (and now over) the borders of the Ukraine. Israel is not part of NATO, so who would come to her aid? Can she always rely upon a U.S. whose congress recently prevented an immediate resupply of Iron Dome missiles? Defensive and not offensive weapons! She will get them, eventually; but eventually often means too late!
There is no “equivalency” in Israel’s relationship with Russia vis-a-vis Europe’s relationship with Russia. Europe is substantially, but not totally dependent upon Russia for petroleum; Europe can buy it elsewhere. A pain to do, but doable. And Europe may still buy some of that oil and gas from Russia for it appears that a carve-out exists for that; at least for Germany and Italy, initially. This also benefits Russia. But how do you “buy” airspace from others when it comes from only one source: Russia?
If Israel becomes too vocal against an unstable Putin, what is she likely to experience? For the ignorant and/or the anti-Semitic to indicate that Israel should be criticized for what she must do in her own neighborhood, in order to survive, is worse than stupid. But then what can one expect from folks who can not see beyond the ends of their noses or that which is most important to them? Don’t get me wrong; Israel is not the least bit happy about what is going on with an independent Ukraine; and 200,000 Jewish lives are at stake there, too. This is 1 1/4% of all of the Jews in the world! Some have already died there! All are not likely to die there.
About 6.9 million Jewish lives are at stake in Israel. This is about 45% of all of the Jews in the world (only about 15.5 million claim to be Jewish worldwide). In an all-out war against a large nuclear country, like a Shia Iran will probably soon become, everyone living in Israel could die: Israeli Jews, Christians and mostly Sunni Israeli Muslims. Iran has already told us that Israel is just a “one bomb” country; just one nuke will take her out. This is likely correct, or close enough. Israel has to play her own game there, possibly alone. Different neighborhoods, different friends, different rules. How can a thinking person criticize this or even fail to see this?
As a footnote, Israel did join with the vast majority of the General Assembly in condemning Russia for invading the Ukraine.
Harvey Epstein, Monument
Acting on what we know
Over the last few months, I have asked the motoring public to join the Colorado State Patrol in driving down the number of fatalities on our state’s roadways. While I firmly believe this effort can only be realized through a majority of our drivers consciously participating through safe driving behavior, I also want to share how your Colorado State Patrol members are taking action.
Law enforcement agencies across the nation are experiencing the same strain on their workforce that most industries are facing, so the Patrol is working strategically to do more with less. We have leaned into what our agency’s crash investigation data is telling us, so we can focus our enforcement on the most predictable behaviors that cause serious crashes in Colorado.
In addition, we are advancing our use of data to pinpoint where and when crashes are most prevalent. In late 2021, the Colorado State Patrol initiated surge operations in predictable, high crash areas and these efforts yielded the best possible result — no fatalities in those areas.
Troopers continue to couple what we learn from our data with their knowledge of local traffic patterns and problem areas. This complete approach, allows our members to build a more impactful enforcement plan and remain visible. Yet, we will always need your partnership.
As we continually improve what we can gain from our data, implement intermittent surge operations and steadily grow back our number of troopers, we also have to accept that the quality of our lives greatly depends on individuals.
Drivers collectively decide how safe or how dangerous our roadways will be each time the ignition turns over. Whether there are 100 Colorado State Troopers or 10,000, there will never be a law enforcement officer at every mile marker to catch every bad action.
Your Colorado State Patrol will commit to working smarter with every resource at our disposal, now, this is where you come in. Join us in making Colorado a safe place to drive again.
Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, Lakewood
