Going back to full-time in-person school — From a student's perspective
I will start with an introduction: My name is Keira Tubbs and I am currently a senior in the Class of 2021 at Palmer Ridge High School (Lewis-Palmer School District 38) in Monument.
I am writing to you as I have a story I think may be of some small interest to you. My school has recently decided to return to fully in-person learning, meaning all four grade levels (9-12) are currently in the school building. Normally, this would not be news, but in light of the ongoing pandemic I thought it may interest you to get the perspective from an actively-attending student.
My previous schedule went as follows: Cohort A (last names A-K) would attend school Monday and Wednesday, while Cohort B (last names L-Z) would attend school Tuesday and Thursday, effectively splitting the school population in half in order to reduce exposure. This schedule has been in effect since Aug. 19, the first day of school.
Suddenly, with essentially only a month's official warning, my school has decided now is the perfect time to switch to full in-person, with no real merit. They cite the state's Level Yellow recommendations, and "absence of student-to-student and staff-to-student transmission" (directly quoted from their email to parents and students), but this is simply untrue. In the first semester we had a teacher who contracted COVID-19 and subsequently spread it to multiple students.
I understand there are funding concerns and the state has been pushing for in-person learning but it is highly disruptive to learning (and counterproductive) to suddenly change the schedule seven months into the school year, for both students and teachers. Additionally, it puts less significant but still at-risk students like myself (I have asthma) in a position where we must choose between learning directly from our teachers and their hands-on instruction or being plunged into the attempted "synchronous" learning.
Here is where the situation really begins to affect me, a student. Today is the second day of full in-person learning and I had to actively choose to not go to school in-person for several reasons. The main reason is the genuine safety concerns I had for myself in the hallways yesterday (March 17), despite wearing a mask. Many other students actively had their face masks pulled down while walking and yelling across to their friends.
Additionally, there is virtually no social distancing, and not by fault of the students. There is genuinely not enough space to maintain the minimum distance of three feet; it is impossible to walk to class without rubbing shoulders with other students. Inside the classrooms is no better. While the school has mandated we be sat in "pods," with the full student body present, my class sizes have swelled so much that at any given moment I am probably only a foot away from my neighbor.
I have a friend who previously refused to do online classes when the Cohort schedule was in place who is now transferring to fully-online classes out of genuine fear that by being in school in these conditions she will contract the virus. I've attached a photo below of the main hallway, more on that later.
The other reason is the extremely poor planning of my school. I could not find a parking spot because there were so many students. I will say that again — I could not go to school because I couldn't find a parking space. We have an additional overflow parking lot that had been closed previously due to the smaller sizes of the grades present. They have yet to reopen it.
My other big issue is the so-called "synchronous" learning. As I've previously said, I chose not to attend in-person school today (March 18) and instead opted to do the online version. In my math class, my teacher sent me a pre-recorded lesson and insisted I didn't have to join the Google Meets we'd previously been using on "Cohort A Days." While this was great because I was able to get an extra hour of sleep, I actually really genuinely enjoy going to school, being in class and learning — even if it's through a virtual meeting, especially for math classes.
It helps me to be able to hear input from my classmates; to get their differing perspectives on the same problem. This opportunity was not given to me. While my yearbook class was essentially the same, I still felt a gap in communication from my editor and teammates.
My real problem was my film class. I emailed all of my teachers in advance to notify them of my synchronous plans (which were outlined as a viable option in the school email) and all of them responded except for my film teacher. As of writing this (2:45 p.m.) he still has yet to reply. I do not blame him for this lack of communication in any way — an underpaid, overworked teacher shouldn't have to be keeping constant tabs on every single one of his students at every given moment.
With that being said, I had no clue what I was doing in class today — if there was an assignment I needed to do, or make-up work I needed to schedule. The typical Google Meet was closed, which is not supposed to happen with synchronous learning.
So why am I writing to you and not just complaining to my administration? Because I truly believe the administration does not listen to students, and that you will. I know you can't rush in and change my school, but I thought it might be impactful to someone, somewhere out there if they could hear a student's side of things, the collective frustration I know I'm not alone in. And I'm sure my story isn't much different from other students' stories in the state right now.
I guess I wish school administrations would pause and listen to the kids whose lives they're affecting daily, and not just the cash in their pockets and their upcoming re-elections.
I thank you humbly for allowing me to share my side of things,
Keira Tubbs
Monument
