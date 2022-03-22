Putin’s master plan
Like everyone else, I am appalled by what I see going on in the Ukraine. Putin is a very vengeful person with a long memory. If you oppose him, he not only tries to defeat you, he wants to punish you, as well. I see this going on in the Ukraine, for he is obliterating small towns and villages everywhere his forces move. These are not strategic locations. Aerial photos, many from the southeastern part of the country (or so I am told), depict this type of devastation. These are small pockets of civilization which now no longer exist. The people are “gone.” Why depopulate these areas?
Most of Ukraine’s wheat is grown in this part of the country. Farmers generally do not live in big cities; they live on the land or in small towns and villages. Who will be growing the wheat now that the spring planting season has started, Russian soldiers?
As Putin continues, there will be less for the world to eat. Ukraine exports about 12% of the wheat exported worldwide. It is also No. 3 in the export of corn. Ukraine has already said that it will no longer export grain this year because it needs it for itself, this because of the war. Ukraine said this before it became evident that Putin was destroying what seem to be farming communities. Will Ukraine have enough to feed itself, whether it “wins” or “loses” this war? Is this what Putin plans by way of punishment?
Putin has no worries about grain because Russia exports 18% of the exported wheat, worldwide, and wheat prices are up just like oil is up (which he also exports). China and India will buy what he has to sell, this in spite of any sanctions. They have to take care of and feed their people, all 3 billion of them.
Will Putin starve the Ukraine if he “wins,” for I seriously doubt he will stop until he does “win”? Russian/Ukrainian history tells us that between 1932-1935, probably because of collectivization under the Soviet system, there was a grain shortage. Russia covered its shortages by taking Ukrainian grain. Somewhere between 3.5 and 7 million Ukrainians starved to death. This is called the Holodomor. Stalin cared no more than Putin is likely to care.
I hope that this is not Putin’s Plan, but I sense it is headed in this direction. If Ukraine becomes part of Russia, will sanctions prevent us from giving/selling grain to Ukraine; will Putin even allow it to come in? Just wondering.
Harvey A. Epstein, Monument
• • •
