Watching greatness from the sidelines
As I sat there watching and witnessing greatness from the sidelines; I became even more grateful for my community. Grateful for … the humans I’ve let into our bubble, the choices that have led us to these moments, and this life.
Watching coaches give of their time and skill set to set a good example for the young men they coach — who subsequently were the coaches to all these Special Olympic athletes. The athletes were learning new skills, challenging themselves to try, to not give up, overcome in small ways when something is challenging, and thinking in ways of how they can be successful.
The gift of time is a special gift. From the decades of devotion and honing their own skills as coaches, much like the countless practice hours and years of these young men, and for many of these athletes — the skills used in a simple game of basketball pull from years of physical therapy to get them to this day … to a game. A reminder that we all play our part in working together as a community.
These coaches, seasoned and young alike, were teaching much more than basketball. They were teaching kindness in the form of selfless service.
Encouragement bold and subtle … both noticed and beautiful. From a large bold clap and praise for someone who made a basket, to a simple smile and eye contact. Big and small — it all matters. It’s the humanness in all of us that matters … and it’s the common denominator that binds us all into community.
We each have unique gifts to share and offer to our bubble, our community and our world.
From the sidelines I watched: parents happy and proud their child was participating, coaches’ subtle enjoyment of pleasure in the game, young men accepting of others and passing on their time and skills. And … encouragement between all.
Witnessing unfiltered honesty, overcoming, and working within the limitations we are each given is a vital life skill. Being an encourager and offering encouragement to others when we can. Showing up for someone else. All these things can make all the difference in someone’s day. To it all boiling down to a statement when leaving, “I like people who are nice.”
Ah, there it is.
Life simplified.
Not overly complicated. Not manipulated. You know where you stand and how they feel. And … couldn’t we all use that reminder?
Through the shared joy of time and a game, giving hope to a mom watching from the sidelines, inspiring the strength to keep going, and realizing that happiness is waiting on our arrival in the game or from the sidelines.
Brandi Bell, Monument
