Unchecked growth
What a beautiful place Monument used to be. My family moved to Monument in 1989 to get some space, to be closer to nature, to be outside the city. I would think that’s why a lot of people move there. I went to school at Lewis-Palmer High School and my parents still live in the same house 32 years later. I try to visit twice a year and every time it gets harder to watch the eternal sprawl of homes, gas stations, and mini-malls that are turning Monument into the asphalt jungle that will soon make it indistinguishable from any other town in America.
There is a large town just down the road where you can buy anything and everything you could ever want. If you wanted a gas station, chain grocery store, Wal-Mart, etc., close to your house, then why would you not stay in the city? Where does the building stop? Will there ever be any beautiful, untouched land that supports a variety of plant and animal life that is too sacred to bulldoze? Any animal life that we shouldn’t gas and kill so another bank can be built?
Any system has to have a balance to be healthy and sustainable and this exponential growth promotes neither of those. A bit of reflection about the consequences of unchecked development could offer an outlook and plan forward that saves the small town we love from becoming just another big town like the ones most of us moved to get away from.
Mary Stuart, Albuquerque, N.M.
• • •
