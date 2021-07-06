David Chipman for ATF Director
As a father, gun owner, and hunter, I understand the important role that the ATF plays in enforcing our gun laws and protecting law abiding citizens. That is why I am urging Senators Bennett and Hickenlooper to confirm the nomination of David Chipman as director of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
A brief review of his biography will disclose that Mr. Chipman also is a father and a gun owner. In addition, he is a dedicated public servant, decorated law enforcement professional, and gun safety expert. He is a law enforcement professional, with more than 30 years’ experience as a special agent with the ATF, who has spent his career serving the public, combating violent crime, and striving to make our communities safer.
After retiring in 2012, Mr. Chipman continued his public service as an expert advising organizations on gun violence prevention. He has advised policymakers, gun violence prevention advocates, and community groups, educating the public on firearms policy, and has given expert testimony to Congress on reasonable firearms legislation.
I support sane, rational gun legislation and that is why I support Mr. Chipman. I can think of no one more qualified to lead the ATF than David Chipman.
Peter Gurfein, Monument
• • •
