In response to the recent Supreme Court overturn of Roe vs. Wade
Hello, I’m Rev. Marta Fioriti, the pastor of Black Forest Community Church, United Church of Christ. I am a Christian, an ordained woman, and I had the choice to have three children.
Our teenagers know that they hold their own power over themselves. They know that their bodies are theirs. We don’t make choices for them about their mental health, physical health, or sexual health. We give them information, educate them, and love them through their choices.
There have been a lot of choices to make in the past few years. Choices about their bodies, choices that impact their mental health, and choices about their sexual health. Thank God there are choices. Thank God they have the power within them to make those choices. We don’t regulate them, their health providers don’t regulate them, and their partners have not regulated their choices.
Because this is about power, isn’t it?
It’s about a culture steeped in heteropatriarchy, white supremacy, and the grasping for power over the other. In the past few years, anti-abortion movements have moved to pass an abortion ban that lacked rape AND incest exceptions — IN MANY STATES. We know this is not about choice but power when laws are passed to punish abortion at higher rates than rape or incest.
We give our kids power to take that power away from the abuser, the politician, and the random voters that will be scared of my children’s power. One of the ways that we take that power away is by allowing them to tell their story. To release ANY POTENTIAL shame to praise God that science is on their side, modern medicine is on their side. They have power.
A year ago, one of our children was a part (and we say a part — because there are two parts) of an abortion. It was a very early-term abortion that took place in the comforts of home. And it was hell. The abuses of mental health, the abuses at the hands of another, the abuses of the world told them — they are not worthy. We told them that they were worthy and could make their own choice. They have the power, always. Not the state. Not politicians and not random voters.
Rev. Marta Fioriti, Black Forest
Prayer on the playing field
With the latest move by the Supreme Court, the separation of Church and State is under attack, again. The decision to allow a coach to gather his/her team, or have others join him in the middle of the field, after a game, conduct a prayer service and call that a “private” matter flies in the face of reality. It is a “lie” — now, an authorized one, but nonetheless not a truthful one. For one not to believe that it forces all of the team to adopt the religious views of the coach, or at least make some not feel comfortable, is to ignore reality. The team is there to play, not to pray. Even if the game is over, it really isn’t until everyone has left the field. It isn’t over until all post game activities are over, including any celebratory events which are open to the team members.
Some children are not religious; some are of different faiths; some are of different sects; some are atheists; some are agnostics. This is not in the best interests of making everyone feel that they are part of the same team, or even the same school. The practice of religion in secular school programs is not American, especially where students feel compelled to attend, and if not, caused to feel different. This does not mean that the comparative study of religion can’t be taught as an elective course, for it should, in many cases. But to effectively mandate any religious activity as part of a team sport is improper. The next obvious step is to have mandatory prayer in school, even silently. If this is what one seeks, then let that take place in religious school, and not public school.
When I was a university student, I liveD across the street from Sid Gilman when he was the head coach of the L.A. Rams. I wonder how Miami, Ohilo, or even the Ram team would have reacted if, when he was their head coach, he would have conducted a mid-field prayer session. As a practicing Jew, perhaps he would have started it with the Shema, the daily and most important Jewish prayer. Just wondering.
Harvey A. Epstein, Monument
