“Hi mom, I had a bad day at school; I’m going up stairs to kill myself!”
“OK, sweetheart, just do your homework first.”
Absurd? Yes. What responsible person would treat such a statement from her child with this nonchalance? That, in effect, is what the Rev. Marta Fioriti is advocating in her letter. After all, it’s her body isn’t it. What right does one person have to dictate what I do with my body!
True, if a person cares to commit suicide, there is little one can do. But if a person desires to kill another human, shouldn’t we, as a so called civilized society, try to intercede? For example, when it comes to the decision to remove a tumor, have at it. The obvious question is thus: If what is growing inside the womb is human, she deserves to be protected, just as all humans do. But if it is equivalent to a tumor, cut it out and kill it.
Rev. Fioriti does have some truth to her convoluted logic: Science and medicine are on the side of the unborn. Science proves that the child in utero is a separate human being, not a blob of tissue; any high school biology textbook will verify that fact. If it’s simply your body, a pregnant woman has two heads, four arms and legs, 20 fingers and toes! More absurd illogic.
As for the rest of her spurious claims (heteropatriarchy, white supremacy), she is letting her feelings trump the facts. And facts don’t care about a person’s feelings.
And the fact is that our governor has signed legislation making abortion legal up until birth. Yes, a viable baby at seven, eight or nine months can be killed. Would the reverend condone these late term abortions? And you say it doesn’t happen in Colorado? Please check out Dr. Warren Hern’s website.
Finally, I am not a reverend, but I do claim Christ as my Lord and Savior. Perhaps Ms. Fioriti could dust off her Bible and read the following passages concerning the unborn: Psalm 139:13-16, Jeremiah 1:5, and Luke 1:41.
Bill Crow, Larkspur
