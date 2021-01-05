Do districts vaccinate substitute teachers?
The Gazette and The Tri-Lakes Tribune both ran detailed articles last week on the substitute teacher shortage, which significantly limits our ability to keep schools open. While they touched on the hesitation of older subs with health issues, like recent cancer in my family, to teach in person, neither mentioned the obvious solution.
We’re waiting for vaccination. When that makes subbing safe, we’re all in.
Therefore, I suggest school districts should include their subs among the teachers and staff to be vaccinated when it’s their turn. Substitute teachers who accept that arrangement should then sign a pledge to take assignments in only that district for all of 2021. The districts who vaccinate their subs will get their families back to normal first, while also gaining easy substitute assignments for the rest of the year.
That’s what it’s going to take to get our kids back in classrooms where they, and we, belong.
Ed Herlik
Monument
__________________________
Letters Policy: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in The Tribune. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author's full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Tribune reserves the right to edit submissions.