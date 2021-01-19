MISSING THE PALMER LAKE LIBRARY
I have lived in Palmer Lake for 40 years, and when we moved here, it answered many of our dreams: gorgeous forest, lovely lake, small town but close enough to cities, its own culture, a Yule log, AND a LIBRARY !! One of my childhood dreams was to live close enough to be able to walk to a library, and here it is! Sadly, our library was built long enough ago that the ramp is no longer ADA compliant and the library has been closed, the ramp removed until funds are available to rebuild a compliant ramp.
The library building actually belongs to the town of Palmer Lake and the Pikes Peak Library District supplies the books, staff, etc. So it is up to Palmer Lake to find a way to rebuild access to both the library AND the Palmer Lake Historical Museum, located in the lower level. Right now there IS NO ACCESS to either the library or the museum.
Our library has been a hub of activity for both adults and children for many years, access to computers, story time, arts and crafts, and Reading Programs for children and adults, and book clubs. Many activities spill out into the lovely gazebo park. Before the change in the Palmer Lake Town Council, money was set aside toward the rebuilding of the library ramp, but the new council has taken that money away. I do not blame them as the money is now going toward helping our small local businesses survive while in the COVID crisis, and that is extremely important for all of us!
We do have the PPLD bookmobile coming twice a week for a few hours, but it is not the same. We must let our town council know we NEED our library, our children and elders need our close library, EVERYONE needs our library. We must figure out a way to get the ramp built so we can again enjoy all the services our library provides.
Let’s let the Library District, the council and the community know we are with them and in finding a way to rebuild access to our community library. Any ideas?
Nancy K. Marshall
Palmer Lake
