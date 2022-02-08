Disappointed with political representation at concert
Before Jan. 29, I assumed that any performance at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts would involve the enjoyment of the music alone. However, given the actions of the director at the Richie Furay concert, I now realize that one should only attend a concert there if one has the same political persuasion as the Center dictates.
In this instance, it was apparently required that if you attended you must worship a certain congressman (sign a petition supporting his next run for office and stand up when he arrives), or not show up at all (and in Palmer Lake, of all places!).
The Great Divide in our country has now extended itself into what should be a non-political musical venue. Next time please specify that before tickets are purchased, you need to affirm your political leanings or are not welcome.
Dan Rector, Monument
Editor’s note: Because of the claims made in the above letter, I reached out to Tri-Lakes Center For the Arts Executive Director Michael Maddox to clarify. Below is his response, which he gave me permission to print here.
In response to the above letter
For over 11 years, I have served as the executive director of the TLCA, and I have hosted countless events. I book and host visual and performing artists from all different backgrounds. Yes, I have even hosted Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters on two separate occasions.
The purpose of the TLCA is to enrich the lives of Front Range families through the various expressions of the fine arts. I follow Picasso’s philosophy that the purpose of fine art is to wash away the dust of everyday life. When people come through our doors for any event, they find respite from the craziness and nastiness that is so prevalent in the world today.
Richie Furay is a rock ‘n’ roll legend. He is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with his fellow Buffalo Springfield band members, Stephen Stills and Neil Young. Richie also formed two other outstanding groups, Poco and the Hillman, Souther, Furay Band. The (Jan. 29) show sold out very quickly. We had a number of prominent citizens who were in attendance at the show, including former Palmer Lake Mayor John Cressman.
Congressman Doug Lamborn and Jeannie, who is a great artist, were also in attendance. I have exhibited Jeannie’s work at the gallery on several occasions, including her in shows that involved numerous other artists. What people don’t know about Doug and Jeannie is that they have three children involved in the arts. One son is in the film industry in L.A. Another son is a visual artist in N.Y. A daughter is a newspaper reporter in South Dakota (I’m fairly sure it’s S.D.). Doug and Jeannie have alway supported the TLCA.
In addition, Doug presented our granddaughter, a Certificate of Merit at his office when she was named one of the 110 semifinalists in NASA’s 2020 Name the Mars Rover Contest. With over 28,000 school student entries from throughout the U.S., our granddaughter was recognized as a semifinalist from Colorado. Her winning essay and name, along with the info on the other semifinalists, are on the Mars Rover. That’s pretty cool.
Jeannie Lamborn asked me if they could have a volunteer couple in front of the TLCA (on the night of Furay’s concert) to ask for signatures on Doug’s petition to get on the primary ballot. As a gesture of honor to an incumbent congressman, supporter of the arts, and friend, I agreed. However, I moved the couple inside, to a space removed from the actual concert hall, when it became apparent it was far too cold for them to be outdoors. As I welcomed people to the Richie Furay concert and acknowledged special guests, I noted that Doug and Jeannie were in attendance. I also mentioned that if anyone was interested in signing their petition, they could go into the Lucy Owens Gallery and do so. At no time, whatsoever, was there ever any demand that anyone do so. After the show, my team and I were here for another few hours with people hanging around. At no time did anyone ever come to us with any complaints. Instead, it was one hearty “thank you” and glowing compliment after another after presenting such a first-class show with a legendary artist in an intimate, 170-seat venue.
I am 71 years old, and debi is 70. Our entire lives, we have always promoted peace and harmony with everyone around us. We have done so ever since moving to Colorado in 2005. Nikki McDonald, another longtime mayor of Palmer Lake, wrote the following about me in regard to my stint as Mayor Pro Tem of our town, “I have known Dr. Maddox for several years. He served as Mayor Pro Tem for me for a few years. I have found that one of Michael’s most valuable qualities was to mitigate conflicts, of which there were many. He has the ability to listen to both sides of an issue, and to subsequently get a resolution by reducing the animosity. In a word, I would say that he has a unique gift of getting opposing sides to see each other’s point of view. I consider myself extremely blessed to be able to call Michael a trusted and respected friend.”
It is a shame that one person wants to besmirch the reputation of the TLCA and cancel us because he was “offended” that Doug Lamborn was present. It is her prerogative to not like Doug. He has the freedom to vote against him, and I defend his right to do so. I would never cancel him, because he has a different viewpoint or opinion. A mature, clear-thinking adult should at least give me the courtesy of a call or e-mail to clarify things about the Richie Furay show. Oh well. What can a person do when they become the target of someone who wants to cancel them? It appears we can do nothing in defense.
Dr. Michael Maddox, executive director, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, Palmer Lake
• • •
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Tribune reserves the right to edit to reject any submission. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.